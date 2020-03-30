Twitter Removes Jair Bolsonaro's Posts Citing Public Health Information Violation

Twitter on March 29 removed two posts by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in which he was supposedly questioning the quarantine measures put to block the spread of novel coronavirus. According to reports, the posts violated Twitter's global rules on public health information and in a statement the company said that it contradicted information from official sources and could put the public at greater risk.

Read: 'They Must Pay!': Trump Tells Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Cough Up For Security In US

As per reports, the videos posted by the Brazilian President featured him roaming on the streets of Brasilia where he talked to street vendors. In one of the deleted videos, Bolsonaro was heard telling a vendor, "People want to work and they should be allowed to, that is what I have been telling from the beginning. People should be careful and over 65s should stay at home.'' In the other video, Bolsonaro questioned the quarantine measures imposed by governors and mayors and said that the unemployment rate in the country would rise rapidly if everything continues the way it is.

Read: 'Have Seen Things That I've Never Seen Before': Trump Expresses Shock Over Images From NY Hospital

The South American country has so far recorded 4,256 coronavirus cases, of which 136 people have lost their lives. As per data from worldometer, there are currently 4,114 active cases in Brazil and over 290 patients are under critical condition.

Read: Shocker: 140,000 Infected And 2,400 Dead, Trump Says Peak US Death Rate Still 2 Weeks Away

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 33,900 lives across the world and has infected more than 7,23,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Coronavirus: Trump Extends 'social Distancing' Guidelines In US; Says 'death Rate To Peak'