US Eatery Says 'face Diapers' Not Required Amid COVID, Netizens Say 'you Care Nothing'

An eatery in the United States has created a buzz on the internet after they shared an image of their entry door saying “Face diapers not required. Everyone welcome”. While international bodies are constantly emphasizing on the need to wear a mask in order to prevent the pandemic, this restaurant says that it does not require customers to wear any mask. BeckyJack’s Food Shack’s post on Facebook has created a stir. While few say it is a ‘fabulous’ idea, others are criticizing the eatery for not abiding to the social distancing measures.

'Not required'

The image features a mask with a red cross sign on it. The message sheet has a scarecrow toy right below it. While most people are giving angry reactions, there are also people supporting the decision. Let’s have a look at the image.

Read: Supply Shortages Delay Vaccine Effort In Arizona

Netizens divided

"So glad you’re giving people the choice to wear or not wear a mask. Just like they have a choice to go or not go to your restaurant. I think we are all capable of making our own decisions when it comes to our health. Unfortunately there are those that think we need those decisions made for us!!", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "This is fabulous! We will definitely be dining here!! Thank you for having common sense". The image has managed to gather over 3.5K reactions. One Facebook user wrote, "If anyone has been here they’d know it’s like literally two feet from the door to a table. You’re going to wear a mask to take two steps then take it off at the table? You’re all breathing the same air while you eat. Just stay home if you’re that nervous about it".

Read: US, Europeans Urge Iran To Keep Allowing Nuclear Inspections

Read: World Leaders Applaud US Formal Return To Paris Climate Pact

Also Read: Mars Landing Live: NASA Rover Lands On Red Planet, US President Biden Terms It 'historic'

(Image Credits: Facebook/Unsplash/Pixabay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.