US Election 2020: #TrumpIsALaughingStock Trends As Netizens Say He 'can't Accept Defeat'

#TrumpIsALaughingStock caught trend on Twitter for a while as US President Donald Trump continues his rhetoric of hate and misconduct in the US Election 2020. From calls to stop the counting of the votes to moving to Supreme Court, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden supporters have been mocking Trump for not being able to accept the upcoming defeat.

Just not Americans, while the entire world is eying the results of US Election 2020, it is still hung in balance as several states are still counting their ballots including some of the most crucial battlegrounds where the tally can reportedly take days to finish. As per Associated Press projection, Biden is narrowly leading the race with 264 electoral votes and Trump is trailing at 214 votes that have also prompted him to sow doubts on the integrity of the election. With 60 electoral votes still to be allocated, the paths of victory still remain uncertain with winner requiring 270 votes.

However, amid the uncertainty, Trump was mocked on the microblogging website with hilarious memes and GIFs that according to netizens depict US President’s situation as the counting is ongoing. Here are some of them:

So basically trump has thrown his dummy out of his pram because he might loose. grow a pair trump and just accept defeat like a man if it should happen. — charles baker (@cb260375) November 5, 2020

Winning is easy but loosing is hard. @realDonaldTrump ego is too big and can’t accept the defeat easily. He can’t continue to threaten the democracy, he lost and he must move on — Dr. Flavien Shirandi.,PhD (@Talkshirandi) November 5, 2020

Five key states still counting votes

Following states still left to be called by US media:

Pennsylvania

Georgia

North Carolina

Nevada

Alaska

Meanwhile, in stark contrast to Trump’s rhetoric of hate and misconduct, Biden has been addressing the Americans by not only denying to claim victory before the official announcement but trying to bring the highly-divisive United States together. Reiterating that “we are not enemies”, the Democratic challenger who has already served as the vice president in the former US President Barack Obama administration, acknowledged the “deep and hard” opposing views in the nation. However, he called for US citizens to come together in a bid to make progress in the nation.

"I know how deep and hard the opposing views are in our country on so many things," Biden said.

He added, "But I also know this as well: to make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart."

