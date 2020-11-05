US Election 2020: Which Five Key States Are Still Counting Votes?

Just not Americans, while the entire world is eying the results of US Election 2020, it is still hung in balance as several states are still counting their ballots including some of the most crucial battlegrounds where the tally can reportedly take days to finish. As per Associated Press projection, Biden is narrowly leading the race with 264 electoral votes and Trump is trailing at 214 votes that have also prompted him to sow doubts on the integrity of the election. With 60 electoral votes still to be allocated, the paths of victory still remain uncertain with winner requiring 270 votes.

Five states remaining to be called by US media networks:

Alaska

With Donald Trump having wide lead in Alaska with 62.1% votes, Biden is at 33.5% However, only 56% of the expected vote count has been counted till now. This state has three electoral votes.

Pennsylvania

The key battleground of Pennsylvania has warned that there may not be the final call today. According to the official website of the state and CNN reporting, at least 71% mail-in ballots have been counted in the state. Still, it leaves 763,000 voted uncounted out of the total 2.6 million votes. The Associated Press has projected Trump leading narrowly till now with 50.7% votes and Biden at 48.1% in a state that has 20 electoral votes.

Georgia

Georgia is also one of the few states that have not yet been called by the Us media networks even after more than 50 hours since the polls closed. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office had recently told CNN that at least 90,735 ballots are still outstanding. Associated Press has projected Trump at 49.6% votes and Biden at 49.2%. Georgia has 16 electoral votes.

North Carolina

Having 15 electoral votes, Republican President Trump is being projected by AP as leading with 50.1% votes and Biden trailing very close at 48.7% votes. However, no media network has yet called the winner of the state.

Nevada

Joe Biden is projected as leading in Nevada with 49.3% votes in the state that has six electoral votes. Meanwhile, Trump is at 48.7% and his team is reportedly considering taking legal action against the state while the votes are still being counted. The information was revealed by two CNN sources.

