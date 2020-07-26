US: Kid Reunites With Lost Toy At Airport After Authorities Started Online Move

In a heartwarming story of reunion, a kid who lost his toy got it back after airport authorities started an online move. The incident took place at Cincinnati airport, Ohio when Jaydence Ronco lost his stuffed Dalmatian while boarding a plane. However, it was later found by the airport authorities who made a series of posts on social media to get it back to its owner.

Speaking to Associated Press, airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner said that after the family had left, the authorizes found the toy left behind at the terminal. Following which they photographed it and put on Facebook.

Collected it from St. Pete-Clearwater Airport

The online reunion movement immediately captured everybody attention reaching one million people. After a few trial and errors, the airport authorities found the toy’s actual owner. According to AP, the toy was eventually returned to Jaydence who collected it at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport with his siblings and parents Doug and Phyllis Ronco.

Speaking to AP, Doug revealed that the stuffed Dalmation was given to his son on the day he was adopted and was “special” to him. “I think our son was half asleep when he left Masch-Masch at the terminal.“Under normal circumstances, he would never forget him,” he added. He explained that the airport had contacted him by email to let the family know the dog was left behind.

