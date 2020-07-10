US Man gives ‘fell for you’ a whole new meaning. Watch his hilarious proposal.

An intriguing but rib-tickling video of how water can spoil people's best moments has taken the internet by storm. The short clip, shared on Facebook, shows a man moving ahead to propose his significant other. However, events take an unexpected turn and he hilariously slips in the water.

'Can't stop laughing'

The video shared on Facebook by Maria Gugliotta features her to-be-husband, Logan Jackson who was hell-bent for proposing her for marriage. The short clip starts by showing Gugliotta playing with her dog in ankle-deep water while Jackson approaches her. However, in a hilarious turn of events, he slips and falls inside the water. However, determined for the proposal, he immediately gets up and pulls out a ring. The clip finally ends by showing the two huggings and cuddling each other,

"He fell so hard he popped up with a ring!!! I’m so excited but first I have to stop laughing" read the caption. The clip also captured people's attention racked up over 350 views and a bandwagon of comments. While many congratulated the couple, others just found it hilarious. One user wrote, "He fell so hard he popped up with a ring!!! I’m so excited but first I have to stop laughing" while another wrote, " Congratulations. I’m so happy for you two! Most memorably proposal." Yet another comment read, “That’s awesome! It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish."

Read: Odisha Approves 5 Investment Proposals Worth Rs 609 Crore

Read: John Boyega Is Amused By Fans Who Believed That He Accepted A Marriage Proposal On Twitter

Read: Tillotama Shome Receives A Hilarious 'veg And Virgin' Marriage Proposal On Insta, See Post

Read: BJP Asks Mamata To Reconsider Metro Services Resumption Proposal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.