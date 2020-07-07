Tillotama Shome Receives A Hilarious 'veg And Virgin' Marriage Proposal On Insta, See Post

Chintu Ka Birthday actor Tillotama Shome was recently treated with a unique proposal. Shome shared this text proposal on Instagram, where a “virgin and vegetarian guy” asked her to marry him. This unique proposal led to some of the most hilarious comments in Tillotama Shome’s comment section.

Tillotama Shome gets a veggie-filled proposal

Since the film industry has come to a standstill, celebrities are connecting with their fans on social media and sharing some fun posts and stories with them. Some of them are sharing some weird and funny things that have happened to them recently. The latest actor to share this is Tillotama Shome.

The Chintu Ka Birthday actor recently shared a message on Instagram that she received from her fan that her to bid adieu to the fan. In this message, the fan proposed the actor in the most unique way possible.

He wrote, “I Love You. Will you marry me for my whole life forever?”. After proposing Tillotama, he further added, “I am virgin and vegetarian guy, who is always ready for RNA 16s sequence male virginity test, lie-detector test, narco-test, brain mapping test.” The unique nature of this message resulted in Tillotama sharing it with her fans.

Apart from sharing this message, Tillotama also added a quirky caption to the post. In her caption, she called the message “a vegetarian joke” and ended up saying “bye-bye”. Take a look at Tillotama Shome’s post here.

This interesting marriage proposal received by Tillotama Shome was bound to receive some interesting reactions. So when she posted this message on Instagram, her comment section was flooded with many such reactions. TVF actor Eisha Chopra, while actor Shruti Seth hilariously asked Shome about how she could resist this proposal. Take a look at some of these comments on Tillotama Shome’s Instagram post here.

Apart from creating a buzz on social media with such hilarious posts, Tillotama Shome is slowly carving a place for herself in the entertainment industry. She recently starred in Zee5’s short film Chintu Ka Birthday opposite actor Vinay Pathak. She also worked with late actor Irrfan Khan in his films Hindi Medium and his last film Angrezi Medium. Tillotama Shome also stars alongside Karisma Kapoor in the web series Mentalhood.

