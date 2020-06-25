John Boyega Is Amused By Fans Who Believed That He Accepted A Marriage Proposal On Twitter

Star Wars actor John Boyega is very active on social media and loves to interact with his fans. The actor recently had a fun banter with his fans after they thought he had accepted a fake marriage proposal. The proposal was actually accepted by a fake account that was not verified. Some fans actually believed that John Boyega had accepted the proposal and the actor responded to them with an amusing clap back.

John Boyega find it hilarious that his fans actually believed that he accepted a fake marriage proposal

This video is for John Boyega @JohnBoyega please consider me for marriage. I have good genes (never had braces) and I can learn how to cook pic.twitter.com/NBQc55fz6G — raina (@quakerraina) June 22, 2020

A fan recently sent John Boyega a fake marriage proposal. She jokingly asked John Boyega to consider her proposal and told him that she had "good genes" (never had braces). She even claimed that she could learn how to cook. This amusing fake proposal was retweeted over seven thousand times. Later, a fake account pretending to be John Boyega accepted the fan's marriage proposal.

Hi Raina, I would love to consider you for marriage. Just drop me a quick DM and we can go from there! https://t.co/O7wc8Ckzlb — 🦧 (@Weslinhho) June 24, 2020

Some fans actually thought that it was John Boyega who accepted the proposal. Other fans just went along with the joke and teased Boyega for getting married on Twitter. John Boyega later shared an amusing response to the fake proposal. John Boyega called out the fake account for its "corny response" and added that if they were going to pretend to be him, then they had to "add sauce" to their approach.

What kind of corny response is this ? At least if you’re pretending to be me...add sauce to your approach na 😫😂 https://t.co/xPSSy9PHFQ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

Further, John Boyega also made fun of fans who joked about his fake marriage. When fans started apologising, John Boyega jokingly added that they all were "convinced by the fake profile". He then amusingly asked his fans to "come and beg" him for forgiveness. Fans then started sharing apology memes in the comments section, further adding to the joke.

Nah all of you that were convinced by the fake profile come and beg me. pic.twitter.com/b2uAPswfZg — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

On the work front, John Boyega is set to play the lead role in the drama film Naked Singularity. The movie is based on a novel of the same name by Sergio De La Pava. Naked Singularity is about a public defender named Casi, who is embroiled in the legality of America’s War on Drugs. Besides John Boyega as Casi, the film also stars Olivia Cooke as Lea, Bill Skarsgård as Dane, and Ed Skrein as Craig.

[Promo from John Boyega Instagram]

