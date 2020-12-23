US Residents Surprise Delivery Driver With 'hero's Salute' For His Work Amid COVID-19

Even though coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill, there were, however, some people who made lives a bit easier. One such person, Anthony Gaskin, who is a UPS delivery driver, has been hailed as a “hero” in the Hallsely neighbourhood, Virginia, for working tirelessly to serve society and provide the essentials at the doorsteps. According to WTVR media network, Gaskins has delivered around thousands of parcels amid the pandemic and his deliveries have been life-saving to the residents of the Hallsely residents.

Now, in a bid to show appreciation for Gaskin, residents organised a mass thank you on December 15. As per reports, the residents stood in a queue ahead of Gaskin’s arrival and screamed his name. In an email to the media outlet, a resident Patty Friedman said that some honked car horns and others rang bells and held posters with “Thank you” written on them. The UPS driver was also presented with. Gift by the supervisors for his hard work.

While taking to Twitter, one US official even shared pictures and called the incident “wholesome”. He wrote that Gaskin went “above-and-beyond” this year. Further, he added that the neighbours gave the UPS driver a “hero’s salute”.

A UPS driver went above-and-beyond this year, delivering nearly 200 packages a day through COVID lockdowns and the flurry of the Holiday season.



This week, hundreds of neighbors came out to give him a hero's salute.



One os the resident said that Gaskin always delivers their packages with a wave and a smile. He added that the driver sometimes was also the only face they see outside during the day. The residents at Hallsely appreciated Gaskin’s relentless work and dedication even amid the unprecedented deadly pandemic. In the pictures, Gaskin, on the other hand, could be seen a move by the “wholesome” gesture and he even thanked everyone.

Netizens say ‘country needs more of this’

Meanwhile, several internet users appreciated the residents’ gesture. While one user wrote, “That’s awesome. People forget that while they’re being angry about their packages not arriving, most of these guys/gals working their tails off,” another added, “The gratitude from his neighbours is heartwarming, and this demonstration is pretty cool”. “This country needs more of this. People standing behind one another no matter political affiliations, race, or gender,” wrote third. “I think a coordinated effort to thank someone for what they do is noteworthy,” said fourth.

