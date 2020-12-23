Video: Santa Stuck In Power Lines Rescued, Fire Dept Says He’s Now ‘full Of Good Cheer'

A man dressed as Santa Claus recently had to be rescued after he got stuck in power lines as he crashed his aircraft in California. According to the New York Post, the man had been using a motorised personal aircraft in a bid to deliver candy and gifts to children in a suburb of Sacramento when his aircraft crashed. While taking to social media, the California Highway Patrol shared pictures of the Santa dangling upside down high above a street in an ultralight-type aircraft “sleigh” with his red, white and blue parachute tangled in the lines.

In the caption, the CHP wrote, “We typically don’t respond to a “Rudolph lane-changed me” call, but when you get multiple calls... it’s best to go check it out. Turns out Santa was trying to get some last-minute fun in before the holiday and got into a hot wire situation. Don’t worry!... he wasn’t hurt and @metro_fire_sacramento is helping him down”.

READ: New Study Reveals The Position Of Fleas On Tree Of Life; Here Is All That You Need To Know

In a separate post, the Sacramento Fire Department also shared a video of the man being rescued. According to reports, the Santa was left hanging for at least an hour, with power cut at least 200 homes before he could finally be rescued. The Metro Fire of Sacramento shared the footage of the fully suited Santa finally being lowered to safety.

The department informed that the Santa is uninjured and will be ready for Christmas. While speaking to reporters, fire department head Chris Vestal said that Santa was out, practising his approaches and his take-offs to make sure that on Christmas Day he can deliver on his promises for all kids throughout Sacramento, and really the whole world. Vestal also said that Santa’s “Sleigh” lost power on takeoff near a school in Rio Linda, California.

We are happy to report #Santa is uninjured and will be ready for #Christmas next week, but perhaps with a new sleigh! pic.twitter.com/muYQex4zYU — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 20, 2020

In #RioLinda today #Santa may have lost his way but #MetroFire, @SacFirePIO & @SMUDUpdates made sure he was not long delayed.



W/o a scratch & full of good cheer we made sure Old St. Nick will use his reindeer when he sees you later this year. #MerryChristmas & #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/Tl3vNFzhZm — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 21, 2020

READ: Widowed Penguins Comfort Each Other, Photograph Wins Community Choice Award

Netizens ‘glad’ Santa is safe

Meanwhile, since shared, several internet users were glad that the Santa was safe. Some users also thanked the fire department for their help. One user wrote, “Oh my gosh, I thought it was some type of decoration! I didn’t realize that it was a real guy up there! He’s so lucky!!! Glad nobody was hurt”. Another added, “The pilot is a really good guy who is very involved in our town of Rio Linda. He was giving out treats to kids in town when this happened. We all enjoy seeing him flying around our community”. “Kudos Truck 17 Firemen,” added fourth. “I’m so glad he wasn’t hurt. I enjoy watching him fly as well,” wrote fifth.

That dude LOVES Christmas! — cellywell (@cellywell) December 21, 2020

That's nuts! Great job guys! God bless and God willing it's a slow Christmas for you all and our community. — GotFuz The theonerd (@GotFuz) December 20, 2020

READ: CarryMinati Disses Burgers, Says 'home Food Is 10x Better'; View Post

READ: Police Patrol Cars Sync Lights To ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas’ To Cheer Up People | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.