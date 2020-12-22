CarryMinati Disses Burgers, Says 'home Food Is 10x Better'; View Post

YouTuber CarryMinati took to Twitter in order to express his views about having a burger at a prominent fast food franchise. In the post that can be found below, one can see that Ajey Nagar, aka CarryMinati, has also used explicit language in order to compare the food that is cooked at his house to his most recent meal outdoors. The tweet can be found on Ajey Nagar's Twitter handle as well as below.

Also Read: YouTuber CarryMinati Asks Twitter 'when Was The Last Time You Showered', Fans React

The Tweet made from Ajey Nagar's Twitter handle:

I had McDonald's today. I can safely say my home food is 10x better. F*** outside food, Ghar ka sabse badhiya! — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) December 22, 2020

CarryMinati is famous for making his thoughts known through his eponymous YouTube channel. CarryMinati's real name is Ajay Nager and is reportedly based out of the northern section of Mumbai. CarryMinati's YouTube videos have him making real-time commentary while indulging in solo gaming matches and as well as with other players. Every now and then, Nager would use the video-sharing platform YouTube for the purpose of poking fun at the various social constructs. Some videos, on the other hand, are simply made for entertainment purposes. On the social media front, The YouTube sensation appears accessible and has fun interactions with his fans/followers. Some of those hilarious interactions and the subsequent reactions to the same can be found below.

CarryMinati's interactions with the Twitterati:

Also Read: YouTuber Carryminati Is All Set To Make His Bollywood Debut; Details Inside

One time, Ajey Nagar asked his Twitter followers about the last time that they showered. The simple question met with hundreds of creative replies. Some of them were essentially a trap for Minati so that the Twitterati could evoke a response out of him.

When was the last time you took a shower? — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) December 17, 2020

tu khud nahi nahaya hai tabhi puch raha hai sach bata kab nahaya tha!!??? agle saal nahane ka plan hai kya😏😂😂 — Bhumi💜 (@bhumikasahu00) December 17, 2020

3 years ago on Holi — Zoë (@ZoeLovesTweets) December 17, 2020

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Next Guest On 'What Women Want' Is None Other Than YouTuber Carryminati

Quite recently, CarryMinati was bestowed with the title of one of the top YouTube content creators for the year 2020. The YouTuber took to Twitter in order to share the news with his followers. He even ended his tweet on a hilarious note. The same can be found below.

We are #1 in 3/4 catogaries. Thank you making this terrible year worth it for me & also youtube for acknowledging it. I love you guys, always.❤️



Ab bus agle saal chaaron category karwadena 🙃 pic.twitter.com/x9ZZdJLH9W — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) December 15, 2020

Also Read: Recap 2020: Social Media Influencers Who Ruled 2020 With Their Content

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.