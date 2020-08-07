Sue The T-rex Greets His Penguin Pals, Netizens Call It 'family Reunion' | Watch

An amusing video clip which features a ‘T-Rex’ greeting penguins is now doing rounds of the internet. The 20-second clip, which was shared by Field Museum on Twitter, shows a pseudo-dinosaur named Sue, sneaking out to greet his ‘penguin pals’ in the Shredd Aquarium.

In the video, an overzealous Sue the Trex could be seen sneaking towards an aquarium where his penguin friends are kept. Further in the clip, the pseudo dinosaur could be seen saying ‘Hi’ and waving to his friends, Darwin and Izzy. However, unaware of their ally’s surprise visit, the ‘dinosaur descendants’ keep on feeding themselves. The clip finally concludes by showing Sue bursting into applauds and joy as he sees his friends enjoy their meal.

SUE snuck out to say hi to @shedd_aquarium pen’ pals Darwin and Izzy. 🦖💙🐧 These dino descendants were a bit distracted by eating—an activity SUE loves and applauds. pic.twitter.com/m0BVNE7uRQ — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) August 5, 2020

'This is too adorable'

Since shared, Sue’s antiques have won quite some hearts on the internet. The video has been viewed over 20.3 thousand times and collected a bandwagon of comments. While many called it a family reunion, others wrote that 'Sue the T-Rex' was just too adorable.

Best visit EVER! We love these “family reunions.” 🦖🐧 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 5, 2020

Awwww. How nice that @SUEtheTrex came to visit. — VALERIE VALICENTO (@VRValicento) August 5, 2020

*narrator* Gary from Antiquities was bored so he hit the aquarium to angry-up the penguins. The penguins ignored him again because penguins. — Jules (@ThatStupidMan) August 5, 2020

SUE, you look amazing! — Sean Morris (@seaninwindycity) August 5, 2020

Recently, one of the penguins, Izzy went for shopping. A video shared online shows the penguins of Shedd Aquarium, Izzy and Carmen, exploring a gift shop. The adorable creatures took a field trip to Shedd's gift shop and a video of the two has gone viral, where they can be seen wandering in the store.

The viral video which features the duo visiting the gift shop has garnered immense love from the netizens, who are in awe of the two creatures. In the video, the two penguins can be seen roaming in the store together but what caught their attention will definitely make you smile. The duo found their favourite toy and it’s their own kind that grabbed their attention.

