Penguins Izzy And Carmen Take Field Trip To Gift Shop; Video Brings Smile And Joy | Watch

A video of penguins on a field trip to a gift shop has gone viral on the internet. Just like all of us love shopping, two penguins of Shedd Aquarium, Izzy and Carmen, too can’t get enough of exploring a gift shop. The adorable creatures took a field trip to Shedd's gift shop and a video of the two has gone viral, where they can be seen wandering in the store.

The viral video which features the duo visiting the gift shop has garnered immense love from the netizens, who are in awe of the two creatures. In the video, the two penguins can be seen roaming in the store together but what caught their attention will definitely make you smile. The duo found their favourite toy and it’s their own kind that grabbed their attention.

Shedd Aquarium uploaded the endearing video of the two creatures that has garnered over 4,000 likes and more than 42,000 views. Although the video is just 37 seconds long but you might end up watching it on loop thanks to the adorable penguins featuring in the clip. Sharing the video, Shedd Aquarium wrote, “The penguins explore the gift shop! Penguins Izzy and Carmen took a field trip to Shedd’s gift shop and found... even more penguins.”

The penguins explore the gift shop! 🐧 Penguins Izzy and Carmen took a field trip to Shedd's gift shop and found...even more penguins. pic.twitter.com/6lEFLUMpyF — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 3, 2020

Penguins explore gift shop

They also shared another video of the two birds with a suggestion saying that it should be viewed by keeping the sound on, and we'll advice you the same. Netizens, who seemed to be in awe of the two creatures, commented on the video expressing their thoughts about the adorable duo's shopping dayout. Check out the reactions here:

Waddling in hot! 🔊🐧 Sound on for the tip-tap of penguin feet. pic.twitter.com/j24yG6tNia — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 3, 2020

Thank you! Such cuteness makes my day! — Claire Miley (@claire_miley) August 3, 2020

The penguin videos make me so so happy, thak you for posting them 🐧💕 — electrolit de mora azul (@lucindagarzaz) August 3, 2020

If you come in tomorrow and find a tunnel and all the toy penguins are missing you know who was on the escape committee... — Maggie_perhaps (@Maggie_Perhaps) August 3, 2020

Carmen tore into that store like it's Black Friday! She must have just gotten her allowance and it's burning a hole in her pocket. That's what they mean by Happy Feet! 🖤🐧🐾 — Art Excursions (@ArtExcursions) August 4, 2020

Which one is running at the beginning? Penguin feets sounds are the best!! 😍 — Lady (@itsnotreality3) August 4, 2020

Thank for the videos. They always bring a smile to my face. And during these uncertain times, they have really filled a need. — Carolyn Dixon (@LetsgoSFG) August 4, 2020

