Last Updated:

Penguins Izzy And Carmen Take Field Trip To Gift Shop; Video Brings Smile And Joy | Watch

Shedd Aquarium uploaded the endearing video of the two penguins exploring shop that has garnered over 4,000 likes and more than 42,000  views.

Written By
Nitika Sharma
Penguins

A video of penguins on a field trip to a gift shop has gone viral on the internet. Just like all of us love shopping, two penguins of Shedd Aquarium, Izzy and Carmen, too can’t get enough of exploring a gift shop. The adorable creatures took a field trip to Shedd's gift shop and a video of the two has gone viral, where they can be seen wandering in the store. 

The viral video which features the duo visiting the gift shop has garnered immense love from the netizens, who are in awe of the two creatures. In the video, the two penguins can be seen roaming in the store together but what caught their attention will definitely make you smile. The duo found their favourite toy and it’s their own kind that grabbed their attention.

Read: Cobra & Meerkats' 'standoff' Leave Netizens Amused, Say 'deadliest Combination'; Watch

Read: Penguins Running Cross Museum Floor Storm The Internet, Netizens Love The 'pitter-patter'

Shedd Aquarium uploaded the endearing video of the two creatures that has garnered over 4,000 likes and more than 42,000  views. Although the video is just 37 seconds long but you might end up watching it on loop thanks to the adorable penguins featuring in the clip. Sharing the video, Shedd Aquarium wrote, “The penguins explore the gift shop! Penguins Izzy and Carmen took a field trip to Shedd’s gift shop and found... even more penguins.”

Penguins explore gift shop

They also shared another video of the two birds with a suggestion saying that it should be viewed by keeping the sound on, and we'll advice you the same. Netizens, who seemed to be in awe of the two creatures, commented on the video expressing their thoughts about the adorable duo's shopping dayout. Check out the reactions here:

 

Read: Penguins Take An 'unexpected Trip' To Museum In US Amid Lockdown; Watch

Read: Penguins' Poop Release Laughing Gas, Making Scientists Go 'cuckoo' While Studying Them

(Image credit: Shedd Aquarium's Twitter)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all