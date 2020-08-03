Vegetable Vendor Feeds Peacock, Netizens Touched By The Gesture | Watch

A video which has surfaced on social media is winning the hearts of netizens. The video shows a woman vegetable vendor feeding a peacock with her hands. It has been captioned as “She is rich by heart”.

The 'Kind Soul'

The video has been uploaded by twitter user Tinku Venkatesh. The video shows a woman vegetable vendor sitting on a street, surrounded by her vegetable baskets. She then picks up small grains and puts them in her palm. The peacock, who is standing beside the woman, starts feeding on the grains one by one. The woman vegetable vendor feeds the peacock with her own bare hands. The heartwarming video managed to gather 5.8K likes and 1.3K Retweets and Comments. It has garnered 3,40,700 views.

She is rich by heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q1bOLbdXO0 — Tinku_Venkatesh | ಟಿಂಕು ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ (@tweets_tinku) August 1, 2020

Netizens are extremely touched by this video and they took over to the comment section to express themselves. While few said that humanity towards animals is the biggest religion, others praise the bird for being equally thoughtful and not having anything else but only what the woman is offering. People termed both of them as 'good creatures'.

Feeding animal is also a good deed — Parvez Abbas Ali (@ParvezAbbasAli1) August 3, 2020

Both of Them are Great Creature



Beautiful Moment



Love N Preying — MAK (@today_mak) August 3, 2020

What a very rare opportunity 👏🏻👏🏻 — Atthi Devarajan (@AtthiDevarajan) August 1, 2020

Humanity towards animals is the biggest religion. — Alka Anand (@AlkaAna66296771) August 3, 2020

Bird is equally reciprocal,



It’s got eatables all around him but he eats only what she offers and nothing other than that !!



He realises that others are not for him, e joying his grapes 🍇 nicely and peacefully ✌🏽



Feeling overpowers logic 🦚 — 🪔episro 🪔⛑TED ⛑ (@episro) August 1, 2020

Yes. The bird is very smart — Doski (@harobedd12) August 2, 2020

This is not the only time when a peacock has gained attention from the netizens. Few days back, a magnificent video of a peacock unfolding its wings has left the internet stunned. The short clip shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen captured a fully grow peacock unfolding its vibrant, multicoloured wings as it continued to shake its body. In the 19-second video clip, one could see the multiple eye patterns in the wings clearly. The video was apparently shot in a zoo wherein multiple peacocks and peahens were kept in captivity.

