Video Of Peacock Unfolding Its Feathers Leaves Netizens Mesmerised; Watch

A magnificent video of a peacock unfolding its wings has left the internet stunned. The short clip shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen captures a fully grow peacock unfolding its vibrant, multicoloured wings as it continues to shake its body. In the 19-second video clip, one could see the multiple eye patterns in the wings clearly.

The video was apparently shot a zoo wherein multiple peacocks and peahens were kept in captivity. Ramen who posted the clip on Twitter said that though it was an old video, it was worth seeing again and again. Drawing motivation from the clip, she also wrote a small piece of poetry. “Your wings already exist, All you need to do is to fly, Fly far away.. Fly very high.. You have wings” the Indian officer wrote.

'Hypnotic gem'

Since shred, the clip has been viewed over six thousand times and had received over 623 likes and 104 retweets. While many lauded the “magnificent” clip, others showed concerns about the beautiful bird kept in captivity.

A few weeks ago, a video of a peacock visiting a woman’s home unexpectedly has caught the attention of the internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named Gunjan Mehta, the 15-second clip depicts a mighty feathered peacock perched on the window of the woman’s house pecking in an attempt to enter the home.

The clip was captioned as the woman asking the internet users what should be done when such unannounced guests paid a visit at homes. Immediately, some users called the bird a beautiful guest, and that it was a glorious sight to watch a peacock perch on one’s window. Others said that they were mesmerized to see its vibrant appearance. Some even advised the lady to offer the bird some food and water speculating that it might be hungry or thirsty in heat of the summer.

