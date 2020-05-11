Peacock Pays 'unexpected' Visit To A Woman's Home, Netizens Say 'beautiful Guest'

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the sight of the birds and animals wandering casually has become a routine as streets remain free from human activities. In one such incident, a video of a peacock visiting a woman’s home unexpectedly has caught the attention of the internet. Shared on Twitter by a user named Gunjan Mehta, the 15-second clip depicts a mighty feathered peacock perched on the window of the woman’s house pecking in an attempt to enter the home.

With over 32.5k views and 2.1k likes, the clip was captioned as the woman asking the internet users what should be done when such unannounced guests paid a visit at homes. Immediately, some users called the bird a beautiful guest, and that it was a glorious sight to watch a peacock perch on one’s window. Others said that they were mesmerized to see its vibrant appearance. Some even advised the lady to offer the bird some food and water speculating that it might be hungry or thirsty in heat of the summer.

I meant *unexpected guests 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Gunjan Mehta✨ (@gunjanm_) May 10, 2020

Hmm... wondered the choice of word waz a tad... paani aur kuch daana dall de... they won't bother ya much... you and aapna home just been blessed... Jai Shri Krishna — Dharm, Desh & De'Buck (@Listen2Buck) May 11, 2020

Still wrong.. " beautiful guests" — sagar datarange (@Ocean2Sun) May 11, 2020

Lovely....admire them — Pratik dedhia (@dedhiap) May 11, 2020

Peacocks visit the office

With home confinement measures in place, and non-essential movements restricted to stem the surging cases of the novel coronavirus, birds have been witnessed swooning across homes and offices of people. Earlier, in one such photo shared online, four peacocks were sitting on the table casually at an office at the local car garage that had astonished the social media.

