Venezuela: People Pass Wine Across Rooftops To Celebrate Happy Hour Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus as lockdowns have been imposed on major countries, millions are confined only to their homes. To pass time, Venezuelans have been passing wine across rooftops to celebrate 'happy hour' and it is giving birth to friendships over pleasant conversations with music playing in the background. Venezuela has been under lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease when neighbours started enjoying the sunset together. According to international reports, a real estate agent clueless of figuring out a way to utilise time wandered to her house’s rooftop in Los Palos Grandes neighbourhood when she saw the neighbours exchanging conversations across the buildings.

The tradition of enhancing friendships among neighbours began when people shared wine by pouring the drink into a plastic container tied to a fishing line and then throwing it to someone’s house nearby. The container was then retrieved and shared among other neighbours. This tradition has now evolved into sharing of coffees, having dinner gatherings while also following the social distancing guidelines. As of May 15, Venezuela has publicly reported at least 455 cases of COVID-19 disease with at least 10 deaths.

Did you know that people in Venezuela often pass wine across rooftops to celebrate happy hour during quarantine?@billwamukota #COVID19 #DefeatCoronaKE pic.twitter.com/WypdMf717M — Brian Mrira (@BrianMrira) May 14, 2020

Man pours wine for his neighbour

Another incident involving wine had taken the internet by storm during the month-long lockdown when a man poured wine from his window to someone living downstairs. The video showing the transfer of drink amused the internet users who also deemed it as “lockdown love story”. The unforeseen circumstances have led people to find unique ways to remain in touch and interact to pass time while being indoors. Apparently, the user who posted the video shot by someone else met the woman living a floor below him while banging pots for healthcare workers. It was when he asked the girl to get a glass of wine when other neighbours were left in awe.

Met the girl downstairs tonight banging pots out the window for healthcare workers. Told her to hold out her wine glass. Bystanders saw. pic.twitter.com/mWh65D0qza — Phillip Kirkland (@philsince87) April 4, 2020

