Ricky Ponting Launches New Wine Business By Naming First Champagne As 'Close Of Play'

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting recently launched an eponymous label of his wine business. For his venture, the cricketer-turned-coach collaborated with Ben Riggs, founder of the Mr. Riggs Wine Company. On Friday, Ricky Ponting took to his social media accounts and announced the successful launch of his label.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Gives Me Full Freedom At Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant

Ricky Ponting launches Ponting Wines

In his tweet, Ricky Ponting referred to Ben Riggs as one of the best wine makers from Australia. The three-time World Cup winning cricketer also unveiled an official image of one of his vintage wines. Interestingly, the cricketer titled it as ‘Close of Play’, a term associated with cricket or with any sporting activity in general. It was also the title of Ponting's autobiography.

Really excited to finally launch our new business Ponting Wines. It's been an honour for Rianna and I to work with one of Australia's best wine makers, Ben Riggs.



We're incredibly proud of the range, use code PONTING15 for a special 15% launch discount: https://t.co/tVYc34VEt2 pic.twitter.com/e9PThZv5Jm — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 8, 2020

Ricky Ponting net worth and other details

Ricky Ponting net worth

According to pickytop.com, Ricky Ponting net worth figure is estimated to be around US$65 million (₹491 crore). Some of Ricky Ponting net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. The two-time World Cup winning captain also earns more than US$4 million every year through his several endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Kookaburra Bats, Pura Milk, Rexona and more.

Also Read | 'Ricky Ponting Was Intimidated By Me', Harbhajan Tells Rohit Sharma On Instagram Live

Ricky Ponting IPL salary

Ricky Ponting is set to reprise his coaching role for Delhi Capitals in the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer was appointed as the head coach of the side prior to IPL 2018 edition. According to multiple media reports in India in April, Ponting's IPL salary was between ₹8-10 crore per season.

Ricky Ponting wife

In 2002, Ricky Ponting married his long-time girlfriend Rianna Cantor. The couple has three children together, who were born between 2008 and 2014. In an old interview, Ricky Ponting once credited his wife as the reason for his “increased maturity”.

Disclaimer: The above Ricky Ponting net worth and Ricky Ponting IPL salary for Delhi Capitals information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Ricky Ponting net worth and Ricky Ponting IPL salary figures.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Net Worth, Salary, Media Commitments And 140* In World Cup 2003 Final

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Says Watching These Ricky Ponting Bullseyes Continuously Will Numb You