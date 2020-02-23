The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bengaluru Police Learn Zumba, Netizens Call It 'amazing Initiative'; See Video

What’s Viral

The Bengaluru Police recently took to Twitter to share a video of over 750 officers trying to learn Zumba together and netizens loved their high-energy moves.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bengaluru police

The Bengaluru Police recently took to Twitter to share a video of over 750 officers trying to learn Zumba together and netizens loved their high-energy moves. In the 65-seconds video one can see the police officers doing push-ups and Zumba while also incorporating their own dance steps. The women officers can also be seen dancing in a circle while enjoying themselves. 

The video which has now become an internet sensation has also received over 22,000 views on Facebook and around 3,700 views on Twitter. According to reports, the city's department aims to use the Zumba workout as a relaxation technique for the police officers. Nearly 30 teams of 25 members each participated in the programme and several social media users praised the officers who took part in it. 

READ: Bengaluru Police To Install Policewomen Mannequins At Places Visited Frequently By Women

'Good step forward'

While one user called the initiative amazing and wrote, “This should happen across country amazing initiative”. Another user said, “Fantastic! It's important to keep healthy the Body Mind & Soul of our Police, given the stressful nature of duties they perform. Very good”.

“So funny each one doing their own thing. But they deserve this happiness,” wrote another. 

READ: Public Participation Making Lake Revival Projects In Bengaluru A Success

READ: GoAir Ahmedabad-Bengaluru Flight Catches 'small' Fire During Take Off, Passengers Safe

READ: Leander Paes Felicitated On Last Day Of Bengaluru Open

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ROMI DEV ON '83'
DON RAVI PUJARI ARRESTED
SHAHEEN BAGH MEDIATOR MOVES SC
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
SACHIN WINS FANS FOR HUMILITY
SHARMA BAGS 11TH 5-WICKET HAUL