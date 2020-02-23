Bengaluru Police Learn Zumba, Netizens Call It 'amazing Initiative'; See Video

The Bengaluru Police recently took to Twitter to share a video of over 750 officers trying to learn Zumba together and netizens loved their high-energy moves. In the 65-seconds video one can see the police officers doing push-ups and Zumba while also incorporating their own dance steps. The women officers can also be seen dancing in a circle while enjoying themselves.

The video which has now become an internet sensation has also received over 22,000 views on Facebook and around 3,700 views on Twitter. According to reports, the city's department aims to use the Zumba workout as a relaxation technique for the police officers. Nearly 30 teams of 25 members each participated in the programme and several social media users praised the officers who took part in it.

Rhythmic stress buster - Zumba program for Police personnel of North-East Division.#ನಮ್_ಪವರ್ 🎵🎶🎵🎶 pic.twitter.com/UaQGYzjQZn — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) February 20, 2020

'Good step forward'

While one user called the initiative amazing and wrote, “This should happen across country amazing initiative”. Another user said, “Fantastic! It's important to keep healthy the Body Mind & Soul of our Police, given the stressful nature of duties they perform. Very good”.

“So funny each one doing their own thing. But they deserve this happiness,” wrote another.

👏👏inspirational video to youngsters, to join police department🌹 — محمد طلحہ Mohammed Talha ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ತಲ್ಹಾ 🌳 (@MohdTalha06) February 20, 2020

Shouldn't be one day, one time activity in year....Hope once in month, based on rotation each of the policeman get the opportunity...This will not only good for there physical strength but also mentally relaxing in hectic work.. — ರವಿಕಿರಣ ಕಾಡಣ್ಣವರ,Ravikiran K (@Ravikiranck) February 20, 2020

Excellent initiative took by dept to the staff. Leading a stressful life the cops badly need such stuffs to live some cheerful moments atleast twice a month. — vadiraj (@Iamvadiraj) February 20, 2020

Good step forward. Many critics and AHs on Twitter who will always question and challenge. I say fantastic step in the right direction. It’s time police personnel also felt normal. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Bhaskar Shinthray (@Shinthray) February 20, 2020

The police need to loosen up and groove a bit to become better humans. Stress buster it definetly is... for these officers and constables working 16 hour shifts in rain and shine! Good intiative at @CPBlr @DCPNEBCP time to roll out across the force! May the Force be with you 😊 — Anand Mathews (@anandmathews) February 21, 2020

This is grrrreat. They need to have their light, fun moments too! — Vallabhan (@SirrOGate) February 21, 2020

