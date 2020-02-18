Public Participation Making Lake Revival Projects In Bengaluru A Success

Bengaluru is known for being the city of lakes with a count of more than a thousand lakes across the city. However, with time, the lakes have been ill-treated by the population and have inevitably become dumping grounds. One of the biggest lakes in the city, the Puttenahalli lake also suffered the same fate until Usha Rajagopalan and her team took the initiative to clean the lake. Until a few years ago, the lake had been a dumping ground for sewage and wastage.

Today, the same area is a community hub and a habitat for over 100 species of birds and insects. The Puttenahalli lake revival is one of the most successful projects of water conservation undertaken by a public-private partnership. The Puttenahalli Neighborhood Lake Improvement Trust and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike have collectively ensured that the lake and its surroundings are conserved.

Lakes are essential water bodies as they act as natural water tankers that hold rainwater. However, the stagnant nature of these water bodies has led to them being treated as dumping grounds. Numerous lakes across the city of Bengaluru and even across the country are dying every day. There are many projects undertaken by the government, both central and state. Despite the administration being involved, there is a need for more initiatives like Puttenahalli lake clean up and more public participation.

