GoAir Ahmedabad-Bengaluru Flight Catches 'small' Fire During Take Off, Passengers Safe

An Ahmedabad-Bengaluru bound GoAir flight's- G8 802 engine caught a 'small' fire at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday morning. However, the fire was immediately doused and all passengers have been reported to be safe. In a statement, GoAir said, "The right engine of GoAir Ahmedabad to Bengaluru flight suspected to have suffered from foreign object damage (FOD) while on the take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire that has been doused. All passengers and crew are safe."

According to the airline, no emergency evacuation was necessary. The airlines further issued a statement saying the FOD has been confirmed due to a 'bird hit'. The aircraft has been towed off the runway and is currently being inspected, stated the airlines.

GoAir arranges alternate aircraft

After the passengers and crew were safely deplaned, the airlines arranged an alternate aircraft to accommodate the passengers. In its statement released on Twitter, GoAir said, "The revised departure for Ahmedabad is scheduled 13.30 local time due to the Bengaluru runway closure till 15:00 hrs. All the passengers are being provided with assistance and refreshments."

