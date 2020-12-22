Video: Bikers Dressed As Santa Hold Annual Christmas Rally To Raise Funds For Kids

Dozens of bikers dressed as Santa Claus from the ‘Harley Davidson riding Santas club’ participated in the annual parade in Tokyo in large numbers neglecting the risks associated with coronavirus for a fundraiser against Child abuse. In footage shared by the Harley Davidson People community on YouTube, and a post dedicated on Facebook, scores of motorcycles with men costumed as Santa rode across the cities to raise donations and later help children impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Japan’s Kyodo news, a record high number of kids who have been unable to attend schools due to the pandemic have been the victims of child abuse. Bikers Santa Claus club launched a campaign to provide financial assistance to such kids by making donations at the child welfare centers.

The global Harley Davidson bikers club comprises groups of men worldwide that organize these fundraising trip across several cities at the time of Christmas, including in Germany’s Palatinate, to collect toys, Christmas presents, and funds to support vulnerable children worldwide. This year, however, the annual tour was dedicated to mitigating the ravaging impact of the virus on the neglected and homeless minors in dire need of monetary help. According to a report by Tokyo Police, only last year, as many as 98,222 minors were referred to child welfare centers due to suspected abuse and lack of parental funding and care. 5,553 of these children were taken into police’s protective custody.

Fundraiser for children's hospice

In Germany, at least two dozen Harley Davidson motorcycle Santa Clauses rode a trip for collecting donations for a children's hospice Dudenhofen (Rhein-Pfalz-Kreis) a welfare center for children suffering from cancer. According to German broadcaster SWR Fernsehen, after the motorcycle parade, the Santas handed 20 bags of gifts to the kids in children's home Maria Regina in Silz and the Catholic old people's center in Landau. The Harley Davidson riding Santas club shared the images and footages of the parade on Facebook wherein several Santas were seen riding their motorcycle through the southern Palatinate as the crowd cheered for them and took pictures.

