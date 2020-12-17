Video: Delivery Driver Dances With Joy After Finding Basketful Of Snacks Outside Home

Amidst the holiday season, a woman’s kind gesture sent a USP delivery driver jumping for joy. A doorbell camera video shared on Facebook captured the driver’s happy reaction as she danced with glee after finding a bowl full of snacks left at the doorstep of the home in Madison, Mississippi. The video which has now taken the internet by storm has left several netizens with a warm fuzzy feeling.

In the video, one can see the delivery driver wearing a pair of red reindeer antlers. The driver can be seen jumping and going her merry way after grabbing a bag of chips and some Pringles, but not before turning to the camera to say “thank you”. The woman also walked away with an extra pep in her step and she even clicked her heels three times before climbing back into her delivery truck.

In the caption, Steven James thanked his wife who had put out the refreshments for those who are delivering things during the holiday season. Steven even shared two images along with the video. And the pictures showed a basketful of treats with a card addressed to the drivers. The card read, “To our delivery drivers, thank you for making out holiday shopping easy! Please take some refreshments for the road. Happy Holidays. From James family”. Check out the post below:

Netizens find it ‘thoughtful & sweet’

Since being shared, the Facebook post has gathered hundreds of comments and thousands of likes. While one user commented, “This is an awesome ideal!!!!! I need to try this so my FedEx driver will stop stealing out of my packages!!!!! Awesome James family,” another added, “The drivers and Nashandra James are so awesome! It was the shimmy when she turned to the basket for me”. “Love this. So sweet & thoughtful,” added third. “That is so sweet I love this nothing wrong with blessing others,” wrote fourth.

