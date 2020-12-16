This $2.1 Million Hypercar Is Touted To Be 'world's Fastest Car', Check Specs And Video

Five years after sending the Lotus-based Venom GT down the runway, Texas-based car tuners Hennessey Performance Engineering's hypercar Venom F5 made a global debut on December 15. Claiming it as the world's fastest production car, the tuner turned automaker said that the automobile is fitted with the UK built carbon-fiber tub that weighs only 192 pounds and a mid-mounted turbo V-8 named “Fury.”

The car, meant to be the brand’s best performer is set to beat Koenigsegg One:1 and Bugatti Chiron with a top speed above 311 mph, CEO John Hennessey told C/D. US’ hypercar, named after the world’s most destructive class of tornado, was assembled at a new facility in Sealy, Texas, and flaunts a 6.6-liter power plant, which, according to Top Gear, was obtained from General Motors small-block V8. With an 8,200-rpm redline, the car produces produce 1,817 horsepower, 67 times more than the SSC Tuatara.

The Hennessey 3,053-pound Venom F5 has a CIMA-supplied single-clutch, seven-speed automatic, presumably with different gear ratios. With Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the car can pick up from zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and 124 after 2.1 seconds, which is twice the faster than Bugatti Chiron and seven seconds more than the Koenigsegg Regera. According to John Hennessey’s statement, the company plans to manufacture only 24 cars that will be priced at $2.1 million. Although the first finished car was manufactured in the UK and carried KS Composites manufactured carbon-fiber monocoque and has an interior that resembles the cockpits of a fighter jet. As per the company, Venom 5 will achieve a top speed of 311 mph, although the industry experts have noted that the car has no airbags.

'All-round' performer

“The F5 is powered by an all-new Hennessey-built 6.6-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 1,817HP, which will power the car to a top speed beyond 500kph (311mph),” Hennessey informed in an update. “100 percent bespoke hypercar is engineered to be an all-round performer on road and track with dynamics that compete with the world’s greatest road cars,” it added. Further, the company informed that the car’s all-new exterior was modified to what was shown at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and it now exhibits “enhanced aerodynamics, pioneering use of carbon fiber and an aerospace-inspired interior.”

