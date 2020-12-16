Customer Gives $5,000 Tip To Waitress, Restaurant Says ‘unbelievable Support For Staff’

In a heartwarming incident, a customer left a $5,000 tip for a waitress at an Italian restaurant named Anthony’s At Paxon in Pennsylvania in the United States. The tip was given over a bill that cost just $250. The restaurant took to its official Facebook page to thank the customer as it wrote, “We have no words other than THANK YOU !! Unbelievable support for our staff here!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !!".

Restaurant thanks the customer

The restaurant shared an image of the bill in the Facebook post. ‘I agree to pay above total amount according to the card issue agreement’, read the bill’. Right below this statement are the signatures of the customer. In the caption, the Restaurant appreciates the customer for the support it has provided to the staff. The caption says, "Thank you for helping our staff get though the holidays !! We LOVE and APPRECIATE you ALL !! We have the best community around !!".

Netizens react

Netizens took over the comment section after seeing the post. "What an incredible, amazing gift! Given the tough times those in the industry are facing it warms your heart to see someone do something so incredibly generous!", wrote a facebook user. Recalling a personal experience, another facebook user wrote, "My mother was a waitress and raised me since I was two so I've always appreciated the struggle of making ends meet. The struggle is worth it!". The post has over 200 likes and nearly 400 shares. Giving blessings, one Facebook user wrote, "God bless them . How I wish I could get a lil help my husband is in a wheelchair & I have a grandson that was giving to me 3 weeks ago bc he parents r not into doing the rite thing. I pray to God every nite.. merry Christmas to you & a Happy new year".

(Image Credits: Facebook/@AnthonysAtPaxonHollow)

