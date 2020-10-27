Video: Dog Enters Police Station To Check On Owner, 'convinces' Police To Free Him

Dogs are considered one of the most loyal species on the planet and giving testimony to the same is a canine that persuaded cops to free his owner. The incident happened in the Caribbean nation of the Dominican Republic, where a man was detained by local police for flouting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. However, events took a surprising turn after his loyal pet followed him to the station persuading officers to free him.

A video of the whole incident was shared on YouTube. In the 1 minute 26 second clip, a black and white coloured dog could be seen rushing towards the police station. Undeterred by the guards trying to stop him, the dog makes his way inside the station. As the video progresses, the dog could be seen continuously hugging and pulling his owner. The video finally concludes by showing the cops, eventually moved by the dog’s gesture, releasing the owner.

'My faithful friend'

Since shared, the video has been viewed by over 72,275 people and garnered varied comments from people. A user lauding the officials wrote, “It is one of the most humane acts of this year carried out by the National Police” “That colonel is a graft of God. May God pour out many blessings for you and your family for having a good heart with him but and his owners share that honour so kind on your part that God bless you always,” another added. Another moved by the dog’s act wrote, “That is my faithful friend.”

In a similar tale of loyalty, a seven-year-old mongrel waited for three months for his owner who passed away due to COVID-19 in Wuhan. According to reports, the pooch named Xiao Bao first accompanied his elderly owner to Wuan Taikan Hospital in February. However, his owner succumbed to the infection only after five days but the loyal dog refused to leave. Spilling details, the hospital staff reportedly said that Xiao Bao waited for its owner in the lobby of the hospital for more than three months where he was fed by the staff. According to reports, the dog was also dropped off at a far location, but it found its way back and waited patiently for his owner.

