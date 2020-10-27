Watch Dogs: Legion Early Access: Can You Play Watch Dog Legion Early?

Watch Dogs: Legion by Ubisoft is one of the major game releases of fall 2020, and it is going to be launched soon. Players all around the world are waiting for the release, nevertheless, many are wondering about Watch Dogs: Legion early access details as they are unable to hold their curiosity. If you have been wondering about the preload details, release date, game size and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Ally Island: Only two days left! Details about code & more

When does Watch Dogs: Legion release?

Watch Dogs: Legion is going to be launched on October 29, 2020, and only a few days are remaining for the big release. However, not everyone will be receiving the game at the same time. According to the official statement, Ubisoft's Watch Dogs: Legion will see a staggered release schedule as per the regions.

Players residing in North America will be able to get Watch Dogs: Legion at 12:01 AM EST on October 29, 2020. On the other hand, players from Europe, Asia, Japan, and Korea can expect the game at 12:01 AM in their local time. The timing is set for platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Uplay on PC, and Google Stadia versions of the game, however, Epic Games Store version of Watch Dogs: Legion will be available from 11 AM onwards. Nevertheless, you can still get your hands on the game through Watch Dogs: Legion Early Access.

Also Read | Windows 10 20H2 update: What's new in October 2020 update?

Watch Dogs: Legion Early Access details

According to the official website of Ubisoft, Watch Dogs: Legion preload started yesterday that is October 26 at 8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT / 4 PM CET on Uplay and on the Epic Game Store for PC. Xbox One and PS4 players can already start the preload as the game's early access started shortly after midnight.

Also Read | How long is Fortnitemares going to last? When is it ending? Know details

Watch Dogs: Legion Download Size

Watch Dogs: Legion Download PC:

Physical version - 6.19 GB patch.

Digital version - 40.4 GB download

Final installation size - 45 GB with an additional 20GB for the optional HD textures.

Watch Dogs: Legion Download Xbox One:

Physical Version - 1.85 GB patch.

Digital version - 37 GB download.

Final installation size - 35.7 GB.

Watch Dogs: Legion Download PlayStation 4:

Physical Version - 2 GB patch

Digital version - 33 GB download

Final installation size - 33.9 GB.

Local language packs will be available for all versions and platforms on launch day and are an additional download between 4GB-5.2GB.

Promo Image ~ Ubisoft/ Watch Dogs: Legion trailer

Also Read | TFT Duelist Build Guide: Details About Synergy, Best Team Comp & More