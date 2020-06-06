Video: Elephant Opens Tap To Drink Water At Zoo, Netizens Amused

Elephants are known to be highly intelligent and creative species. In past, they have been spotted using human equipment to solve their purposes. Recently, a clip of a tusker successfully opening a tap to drink water gives another evidence of their high competency.

Posted by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 38-second clip shows an elephant in its zoo moving towards the boundaries of its enclosure, leaving onlookers in fear. However, to everybody’s surprise, the giant does not harm anybody, rather opens the tap using its trunk. The clip ends with the visitors applauding the elephant's wit.

Elephant opens the tap to drink water....



Land animal with the largest brain is intelligent too. It has managed to survive by adapting to changes & new habitats over the years🙏



— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 6, 2020

‘Corridor is their lifeline’

Since shared, the short clip has been viewed over six thousand times garnering over 850 likes. Nanda, who posted the clip earlier on June 6, highlighted that elephants were land animals with the largest brain. He added that the species has managed to survive through years by adapting to changes. However, he took the opportunity to call for freedom of elephants writing that elephants did not deserve to be in shackles.

His views were supported by many netizens who were not only amazed by the intelligence of the animal but also advocated their release into their natural habitats. One user wrote that zoos should be abolished while another wrote that elephants were the kindest and most intelligent on the planet.

omg he is confident of managing for himself! — G.Krithiha (@krithiha) June 6, 2020

Elephant.Full of compassion. We human behave like animals. And so called animal behave with compassion. — Anil Kumar (@protonmonk) June 6, 2020

All Creatures on Earth must enjoy freedom. — NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) June 6, 2020

Sir , all Zoo must be ban all over d world , starting from India. Instead of Zoo we can have Jungle Safari type of place, where atleast Wild lifes get open spaces. 🤔 @Manekagandhibjp @RandeepHooda — ShringiTiwari (@ShringiTiwari) June 6, 2020

Susanta ji I also belong to Odisha. Elephant natural corridors are rampantly violated due to construction of roads and other related activities. It is really making this animal scary and thus human -animal conflict...sufferer is always animal — Saubhagya Samal (@saubhagyasamal7) June 6, 2020

In a similar video circulating online, a chimpanzee in the confinement at a zoo “asks” visitors for food and soft drink to be fed to him through the hole in the glass enclosure that has amused the internet. In the clip, an individual can be standing outside a glass enclosure with a polybag of fruits and soft drinks that was kept on the grass. A chimpanzee, upon seeing food, taps on the glass and effectively communicates with the human. He signals for some of the food to be handed out to him. Confused, the visitor looks at the enclosure for a way to feed the animal, however, he cleverly guides how the drink could be poured inside using tricks and methods around the cage.

