Pregnant Elephant's Death: Maneka Gandhi's Website Hacked Over Mallapuram Comments

Attributing the heinous death of a pregnant elephant to a district of Mallapuram in Kerala, which actually took place in Palakkad, has got BJP leader and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi into trouble. Already facing heat from Congress and other opposition parties for making controversial comments about Mallapuram, Gandhi has found her website — peopleforanimalsindia.org — hacked by a group of hackers calling themselves 'Kerala cyber warriors'.

On Wednesday when the news of the elephant's death surfaced on social media, Maneka Gandhi took to Twitter and said that Mallapuram is "known for its intense animal activity" and yet authorities did not take any action to curb the cases of cruelty towards animals.

Vinayaki, a pregnant wild elephant died in Palakkad district on May 27 after it ate a pineapple stuffed with crackers, allegedly offered to her by some locals. According to local forest officials, the elephant suffered an injury in its lower jaw and died standing in river Velliyar.

Hackers rap leader

In reaction to Maneka Gandhi's comments, the hackers took control of her animal rights advocacy website and posted scornful messages over the leader's 'dirty politics'.

"Maneka Gandhi dragged the sad death of pregnant elephant for dirty politics," a message on the hacked website read. It mocked her knowledge of geography and attached a Google Maps window on the page of the location of Ambalapara, the town where the elephant was found dead which was in Palakkad district and not Mallapuram.

The hackers alleged that Maneka Gandhi "deliberately brought up" Mallapuram district to "spread communally motivated false information targeting Muslim majority !!!"

"Your agenda is clear, love for animal is intertwined with hate for Muslims. Spreading false information by a person especially being an ex-minister and a Lok Sabha member is a real threat to the nation and not acceptable. The bond between Hindu and Muslim in Mallapuram is strong. So, stay down, keep dreaming and keep it real," the message further read.

Hacking live-streamed

On Facebook, the 'Kerala cyber warriors' posted a video of them hacking the website on their official page paired up with the song "Astronomia", that has gained prominence since a video of Ghanian pallbearers dancing with a coffin went viral and became a punchline for "epic fails". Apparently, the hacking was live-streamed on Facebook.

First arrest made

On Friday, the Kerala Police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the death of the pregnant elephant at Ambalapara in Thiruvazhamkunnu on the Palakkad –Mallapuram border. According to reports, the person is a farmer and was a native of Areekode in Mallapuram district and had settled in Ambalapara for the last four years.

