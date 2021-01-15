Video: Leopard Shows 'unnatural' Playful Behaviour, Leaves Expert Concerned

A video that has now left experts concerned shows a wild leopard approaching a group of people and subsequently playing with them. The clip which was shared on Twitter by ‘Jannat of Himachal’ revealed that the surprising incident took place in Tirthan Valley in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. However, the “unexpected amiable behaviour” from the wild cat has raised concerns amongst the forest and wildlife officials with many wondering if the animal was hand-reared by humans.

In the video, the leopard could be seen approaching one man as others watch from a distance. However, instead of pouncing on the human, which is its natural behaviour, the leopard moves ahead and starts playing with the man. A natural hunter by nature, the leopard continues playing with the man as others advise the scared man to remain still in his position.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: Wild Leopard Cub Plays With Local#Incredible #HimachalPradesh



Hills Are Vulnerable, Say No To Plastic 🌍



Explore #Himachal With #Jannatofhimachal pic.twitter.com/YA2TbfSBxY — Jannat of Himachal (@janatofhimachal) January 14, 2021

Unnatural Behaviour

Since shared, the video has created a stir on the internet with many wondering what caused the coy behaviour in the rather fierce species. Responding to the same, a group of people have touted that the leopard must have been hand-reared by humans while others wondered if the locals knew "how to properly behave" in that situation. The video clip was reshared by various forest officials who showed concerns and stressed that they were unable to read the animal’s behaviour.

Read: Watch: Leopard Takes A Walk Inside Chamarajanagar Medical College Quarters In Karnataka

Read: Injured Leopard Trapped In Cage In West Bengal Tea Garden

He looks drugged/intoxicated and it appears that the guys taking his picture know that he is dazed and cannot/will not attack. It's a horrible sight. Do let us know if you get any clarity on this. It appears extremely shady. — Renuka Mishra (@renukamishra67) January 14, 2021

This is possible in case of hand reared animals. Needs further investigation. The trend of keeping wild animals as pet can result in such unusual recoveries or surprising sightings. Unfortunate and worrisome. — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) January 14, 2021

But we can clearly see what humans are doing 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ locals must be knowing how they behave and all, but these tourists are out taking videos and pictures 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3rAEPC8PwO — Agnostic_Exploring (@aimingforlight) January 14, 2021

Looks like he is in a playful mood. pic.twitter.com/bLB0LeTUZx — Vineet Vashist (@_VineetVashist) January 14, 2021

People don't understand that what they see on Discovery or NatGeo etc is something different and the friendly nature of such big cats is obtained under controlled conditions. No person should take such risks of getting closer to unfamiliar creatures. — Syncretic (@3rd_Handle) January 14, 2021

Read: Playful Near-grown Leopard Cub Wanders Onto Kullu Road; People Throng To Take Videos

Earlier this week, a woman fended off an attack by a leopard single-handedly in a tea garden in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district PTI reported citing sources. The woman, identified as Leela Oraon, fought with the leopard with her bare hands after the animal pounced on her when she was working in Bhatkhawa Tea Garden. The big cat fled after around 10 minutes. Sources in the tea garden said that other workers took the injured woman to Lilabari Grameen Hospital.

Read: Woman Fights Off Leopard With Bare Hands In Bengal Tea Garden

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.