Video: Man Creates Incredible Portrait Of Dog Using Staples, Netizens Say 'unbelievable'

Introducing a new form of art, Russian artist named Slava Zaitsev created magic on canvas when he made an entire portrait of a dog using staples of three different tones. Creating a stir on the internet, the video shows the beautifully made portrait of a dog and the process of making it. According to the caption of the video, this is not the first such art piece of the artist as he wrote, “Exhibit from @galleryzaitsev, for purchasing or ordering paintings, please contact”.

Doh portrait created using staples

The video shows a zoomed version of the portrait. The artist can be seen adding black pins to the canvas, using his stapler. In the video, it is visible that he has used three tones of the pins: copper, silver and black. In the caption, the artist has used various hashtags like: #slavazaytsev #galeryaslavyzaytsev #stepless #russian #kazan. The artist has also created a Patreon page where he wrote, ‘My name is Slava Zaitsev, and I created this Patreon page for those people who are interested in getting to know my work better’.

Read: Artist Shares Video Of 'How It Started Vs How It Is Going'; Netizens Say 'what A Progress'

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 35K views. Impressed by the art, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Your work it’s amazing". Curious about the piece, another person commented, "How long does it take you to complete a peice like this?". Netizens can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

Read: US: Artists, Activists Rush To Save Black Lives Matter Murals

In a separate incident, an artist named Ayush Mishra shared his version of ‘How it started vs How it's going’. The video shows a major improvement in Mishra’s skills over a time period of seven years. In the caption, the artist wrote, “These were probably my first graphite portraits. 2013 vs 2020”.The video begins with an image of a blank paper with pencil. As the video progresses, we see amateur portraits of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Mahatma Gandhi, Charlie Chaplin, Barack Obama and many others. The title says ‘Back in 2013’. The video takes a turn when the artist shares his recent sketches. The recent sketches include personalities from various domains like cricketer Virat Kohli, actors Pankaj Tripathi and others. In the background, we can hear the soundtrack Guide from Pokemon Yellow.

Read: High Court To Decide Whether Nazi Art Case Stays In US Court

Also Read: UK Homeowner Delays Sale Of Home After Banksy Mural Appears

(Image Credits: Instagram/zaitsev_kzn)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.