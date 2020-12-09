Artist Shares Video Of 'How It Started Vs How It Is Going'; Netizens Say 'what A Progress'

In a video which has surfaced on the internet, an artist named Ayush Mishra shares his version of ‘How it started vs How it's going’. The video shows a major improvement in Mishra’s skills over a time period of seven years. In the caption, the artist wrote, “These were probably my first graphite portraits. 2013 vs 2020”.

Real transformation

The video begins with an image of a blank paper with pencil. As the video progresses, we see amateur portraits of Chandra Shekhar Azad, Mahatma Gandhi, Charlie Chaplin, Barack Obama and many others. The title says ‘Back in 2013’. The video takes a turn when the artist shares his recent sketches. The recent sketches include personalities from various domains like cricketer Virat Kohli, actors Pankaj Tripathi and others. In the background, we can hear the soundtrack Guide from Pokemon Yellow. In the caption, the artist has used various hashtags like: #reels

#feelkaroreelkaro #feelitreelit #reelvideo #instagramreels #satisfyingvideos #beforeafter #artsketch #viralreels #artshoutout #artvisual #reelsdrawingonins #reelinstagram #reelindia #indianartistscommunity #artislife #artshoutout #drawingskills #drawingportrait #sketchingdaily.

Read: Viral Video Shows Cats Doing Parkour Act In An Impeccable Sync, Internet Amazed | Watch

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 700K likes. Impressed by the hardwork, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Bro aap apni YouTube channel kholo you are such a amazing artist you should have a YouTube channel what you think about it?". Another person wrote, "Omg so good. Keep going".

Read: Nurse Shares 'how It Started' Vs 'how It's Going' Image Amid COVID-19, Netizens Empathise

Read: 3 Men Arrested In Mumbai After Viral Video Of Them Hanging Out Of Moving Car With Drinks

Also Read: Karnataka BJP MLA Seen Assaulting Woman Councillor; Cops Register Case After Viral Video

(Image Credits: Instagram/aayuzz.art)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.