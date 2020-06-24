Video: Man Opens Jaws Of Shark With Bare Hands, Netizens Stunned

In a spine-chilling incident, a man from the United States opened the jaws of a shark with his bare hands. According to reports, the incident happened in US’ Cape Henlopen State Park Beach, Delaware. A clip of the incident was later posted on Facebook by resident Rachel Foster and since then it was doing rounds of the internet. The short video shows the man holding a shark with one hand and opening its jaws wide open with his other hand as people gather to watch.

'It is legal'

However, as clip hit the internet, it was flooded with comments from environmentalists and residents who wondered if it was illegal to capture a shark in that way or if it was even the right thing to do. Later, Foster, explained that it was “totally legal”. She also explained that it was the swimmer’s friend who had actually caught the big fish and the swimmer was trying to save it after removing the hook. She also revealed that the big fish was later released back in the ocean.

The clip has been liked by nearly 300 people till now. Later, a user in the comment revealed that that the swimmer's name was Dave Williamson and he "loves shark fishing". Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Very cool thanks for sharing". Yet another comment read, "Anyone knows What kind of shark this is?". Yet another exciting user wrote, "I just want to date him!!!" Another comment read, "These sharks are all over the place and people don’t even know. They don’t harm anybody and we catch them all the time 100 yards off the beach"

