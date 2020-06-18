How To Ride Sharks In Fortnite Season 3 And Where To Find Them?

After weeks of anticipation and delays, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has finally arrived. The story picks up from last season’s Doomsday event that took place earlier this week and drops players on the island where they can engage in a whole lot of adventure and try out new things like defending themselves from new marauders and even hitching a ride on a shark to explore new territories part of the latest aquatic theme.

How to ride sharks in Fortnite?

Riding sharks in Fortnite Season 3 is quite easy, however, they will attack you if you approach them directly. So, you will need to get a fishing rod that acts as if you're trying to catch a fish. When you have a fishing rod, you need to throw a line towards the shark for it to latch on. Once you do that, you will automatically hop on some jet skis and gain full control of the shark using a rope.

Throw a line out towards the shark, and it should eventually bite. Once this happens, your player will hop on a pair of jet skis and you can fully control the shark. And while a shark may not sound like a practical vehicle to ride around, it can actually get you around the map much quicker than you would expect. It will also allow you to move the sharks to any locations where you are required to complete challenges pertaining to the fish. One of the challenges requires you to loot the Sharks at Sweaty Sands. It may sound a bit confusing, however, all you need to do is damage the sharks by attacking them. Eliminating a shark won't be easy as they have a lot of strength.

Where to find sharks in Fortnite?

Getting a shark in Fortnite can be much more difficult than riding one. To find a shark, you will need to drive around in a boat until you finally spot one. You also get the option to get the shark out of the water and ride it on the land. However, it won’t ride quite as well while out of water. Here’s how it actually looks.

Image credits: Fortnite Insider