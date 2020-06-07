Australia: Surfer Killed In Fatal Shark Attack Off East Coast

A 60-year-old man was killed in a fatal shark attack while he was surfing off Australia's east coast. According to reports, the horrific incident took place in New South Wales state's Salt Beach on June 6. The resident of South Kingscliff was surfing when he was attacked by a 10-foot long shark. People reportedly came in the man's rescue and fought off the shark before pulling him out of the water.

The man was provided immediate medical assistance, however, because of serious injuries on his left leg, he succumbed to death on the spot. New South Wales police cleared the all the nearby beaches for 24 hours and swimmers, surfers were barred from entering the ocean. Shark attacks are prevalent in Australia, where in April a 23-year-old wildlife worker was killed off the coast of Queensland.

Other attacks

In another incident, a surfboard maker was killed in a shark attack off the coast of California on May 9. The man who was later identified as Ben Kelly by the local police was an avid surfer and was attacked by a shark while he was surfing near Manresa State Beach. The incident took place at the time of lockdown, only surfers and swimmers were allowed during the time. Authorities had to shut down the beach for public visits until the following week.

