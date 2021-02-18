Video: Nilgiri Mountain Railway Toy Train Route Shows 'natural And Man-made Marvels'

The Ministry of Railways took to its official Twitter handle and shared a mesmerizing video of Nilgiri Mountain Railway toy train route and the netizens just cannot get enough of it. The beautiful video captures the majestic tunnels, bridges, mesmerizing cascades and the breathtaking blue mountains. The video has now gone viral with netizens appreciating the beauty of the view provided by the toy train.

“Nilgiri Mountain Railway - An incredible confluence of natural and man-made marvels! NMR toy train takes us through the majestic tunnels, bridges, mesmerizing cascades, breathtaking views of the blue Mountains that leave us in a state of bliss…”, read the caption of the video. The nearly 2 minutes long video begins with the shot of the blue train coming out of a tunnel. As the video progresses, the train enters a tunnel and passes through beautiful waterfalls and passages filled with greenery. Another important aspect of this video is the soothing and delightful music playing in the background. Let’s have a look at the video.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway - An incredible confluence of natural and man-made marvels!



NMR toy train takes us through the majestic tunnels, bridges, mesmerizing cascades, breathtaking views of the blue Mountains that leave us in a state of bliss...



Take a look! pic.twitter.com/fKdFXwIaq3 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 17, 2021

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 17K views. "It certainly is and I would say that it was a memorable journey in the year 1980s 1990s since all the way up till Ooty, the Nature was unspoilt - Currently Nature isn't anymore in pristine beauty - All concrete", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Expression of Very Special Thanks for The Most FANTASTIC, AMAZING & AWESOME Video Presentation on Nilgiri Mountain Railway - An incredible confluence of natural and man-made marvels!". Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the video with their own caption.

I Wish To Go 😍 https://t.co/4JMQdBoTco — Utsav Hadiya (@utsavhadiya19) February 17, 2021

IT IS REALLY FANTASTIC, AMAZING AND AWESOME SIR, BESIDES INSPIRING SO MANY RAILWAY LINES IN OUR COUNTRY SIR 👏. — Sanku Sadasiva Bhaskara Rao (@bhaskarraosank) February 17, 2021

Been there...👌👌 — rekha (@mulkirekha) February 17, 2021

Amazing — Dr. Deepak kr. Rai (@Deeepak1771) February 18, 2021

