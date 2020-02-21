The Debate
Video Of A Spider Weaving Flawless Orb Web Leaves Netizens Awestruck

What’s Viral

Spider has rendered internet users awestruck at its ability to build a home with perfection so flawlessly, and with such immense vigour and speed

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
spider

A viral video of a spider knitting a perfect, clean web has impressed the internet users. The video was shared by the Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on his official Twitter handle that has over 59.5k views. The video portrays a dedicated spider designing an elaborate cobweb in a tight flawless weave.

The post was shared with a caption that said those that called themselves perfectionist, needed to take a glance at how the small creature in nature was constructing its home, with utmost perfection. The video that has stunned the internet users depicts a garden spider that is an orb weaver furiously creating strong strands of silks thread. It can be seen sticking the threads together in a flawless design form as the spokes are knitted perfectly.

'We must learn from every creature'

Twitter has been rendered awestruck at how a creature so small built a home so flawlessly, with such vigour and speed. “Great, amazing nature has provided every living creature a special ability, being a human, we must learn from every creature”, commented one user. “It’s an artist spider”, said another user, shocked.

“Another example of perfect engineering is how bees make the beehives. perfect hexagons pointed out one user. “This is amazing, make me remind of dreamcatcher I used to make”, commented a woman. Read how the audience online engaged with the officer’s post online.

Published:
COMMENT
