Video Of A Spider Weaving Flawless Orb Web Leaves Netizens Awestruck

A viral video of a spider knitting a perfect, clean web has impressed the internet users. The video was shared by the Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on his official Twitter handle that has over 59.5k views. The video portrays a dedicated spider designing an elaborate cobweb in a tight flawless weave.

The post was shared with a caption that said those that called themselves perfectionist, needed to take a glance at how the small creature in nature was constructing its home, with utmost perfection. The video that has stunned the internet users depicts a garden spider that is an orb weaver furiously creating strong strands of silks thread. It can be seen sticking the threads together in a flawless design form as the spokes are knitted perfectly.

You call yourself perfectionist. Look at the perfection of #nature here, where a small organism is buidling a home. Not a single degree of flaw. Shared by a friend. pic.twitter.com/oVxWO5X1wz — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 20, 2020

Here is another beautiful creation, taken this last night. pic.twitter.com/nbJCBMOj2Z — ArpAn Vaishnav (@arpan23feb) February 20, 2020

Read Must-see Films On Pets For Animal Lovers To Binge-watch This Spring

Read US Animal Sanctuary Call for volunteers To Cuddle With Their Pigs

'We must learn from every creature'

Twitter has been rendered awestruck at how a creature so small built a home so flawlessly, with such vigour and speed. “Great, amazing nature has provided every living creature a special ability, being a human, we must learn from every creature”, commented one user. “It’s an artist spider”, said another user, shocked.

“Another example of perfect engineering is how bees make the beehives. perfect hexagons pointed out one user. “This is amazing, make me remind of dreamcatcher I used to make”, commented a woman. Read how the audience online engaged with the officer’s post online.

All lines running parallel. Classic example of mathematical modelling. — Anunay Choudhary (@anunay2903) February 20, 2020

It's surreal — Mr. Shairon (@shairon_indic) February 20, 2020

The things I could if I had 8 hands! Fascinating really! #Conscientious #Nature — Mary (@onemarymarks) February 20, 2020

Perfection of nature — Baljeet Arora (@BaljeetArora6) February 20, 2020

Nobody teaches them this, no school, no universities. Raw knowledge! — KLAATU🇮🇳 (@Klaatu____) February 20, 2020

We humans just assume that we are superior to everything else.. may be we fail to realize and understand there is lot better than us — sridhar reddy k (@dharreddyk) February 20, 2020

I always envy these Nature's Structural engineers. — ଶିକ୍ଷିତ ଦାଦନ (ମୁଁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ) Bharatiya🇮🇳 (@tutskd) February 20, 2020

Read Union Budget 2020: Dairy And Animal Husbandry Sector Expresses Expectation From Budget

Read China Bans Wild Animal Trade Until Viral Outbreak Eases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.