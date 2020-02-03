US Animal Sanctuary Call for volunteers To Cuddle With Their Pigs

A farm in the US is looking for volunteers who can pet their pigs.Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina homes 550 pigs after they were rescued nearly a year ago. Around 400 of the total pigs were adopted in the previous year, but the remaining 150 need ‘socialising,’ international media reported.

Help them socialise

The sanctuary is now looking for piggy cuddlers who can help the animals socialise and prepare them for adoption. According to a Facebook post, the process involves scratching the pig’s bellies, feeding them cookies or simply talking to them. Josh Carpenter-Costner, Sanctuary's president told international media that they have people who can come out and spend about an hour’s time with them, three times a week. It nearly takes a month for the pigs to be totally ready for adoption.

On the other hand, the San Francisco International Airport recently hired a five-year-old Juliana pig and her owner Tatyana Danilova as a part of their “Wag Brigade” programme. The pig named LiLou is a therapy animal which helps to make air travel less stressful, cheers up passengers and ease their travel anxiety. LiLou can be seen dressed in a pilot's cap and with toenails painted bright red. She reportedly poses for selfies and entertains departing passengers with a tune on her toy piano.

In an interview with international media, Danilova said that people are very happy to get distracted from the travel, from their routines. She further added that LiLou usually gets passerby's attention after which they pause for a second and smile. LiLou lives with Danilova in downtown San Fransico apartment and feeds on organic vegetables and protein pellets. She even has her own bed and goes for daily walks around the neighbourhood. In a video posted by an international media outlet, LiLou can be seen playing a tune on her piano and using her hooves and snout.

