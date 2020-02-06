Must-see Films On Pets For Animal Lovers To Binge-watch This Spring

Drama films pave the way for limitless catharsis, thus it is always among the top picks of the audience. It has various sub-genres, among them are romance-dramas, adventure-drama, pet-themed dramas. Read on to know more about the films the focused on the world of the pets, or the relationship between the keeper and the pet.

Best Pet-themed films to binge-watch this spring

Dolittle

Dolittle, also known as The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, is a 2020 fantasy adventure film that revolves around a man capable of talking to animals. It is a reboot of the original Doctor Dolittle film and features Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role. It is one of the best pet-themed films to watch this spring.

READ | Top Shows Like 'Breaking Bad' That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets is a 2016 comedy flick by Illuminati Production. It focuses on the life of a terrier dog named Max. His owner brings home a stray dog named Duke, whom Max instantly dislikes. The film is shown from the point of view of a dog. After receiving critical appraisal, a sequel of the film was released in 2019. The film is for a younger audience and can be watched with the whole family for a delightful Sunday morning.

A Dog's Purpose

A Dog's Purpose is a 2017 comedy-drama film that features Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, Juliet Rylance, John Ortiz, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Peggy Lipton in the lead roles. The film revolves around the soul of a dog as he keeps reincarnating until it finds the ultimate purpose of life. The film has several moments that will bring tears to the eyes of the viewers It explores the nature of the relationship between a dog and his keeper. It is one of the best pet-themed movies and has got a sequel, titled A Dog’s Journey which released in 2019.

READ | 'Dead Poets Society' And Other Hollywood Films That Will Make You Contemplate Life

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective is a 1994 film that features Hollywood’s favourite Jim Carrey. It is a comedy film that revolves around the ‘goofy’ detective played by Carrey, who specialises in animals. It was doing wonders in the box-office with its release and went on to be one of the best films by the actor.

READ | BAFTAs 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor, '1917' Is Best Film; See Full List

Frankenweenie

Frankenweenie is a horror fantasy film. It is a modern-day take on the Frankenstein franchise. It revolves around a young genius and his dead pet dog, whom he brings back to life using the power of electricity. It surely takes viewers down the memory lane and reminds us of our lost little loved ones. It is a children’s film and a must-watch pet-themed movie.

READ | BoJack Horseman Ending Explained: Know How Season 6 Concludes



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.