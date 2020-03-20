Video Of Baby Owl's Reaction To Thunderstorm Breaks Internet

For many thunderstorm is an awe-inspiring natural phenomenon, for others, it is simply a way to hide under the blanket. And the situation is no different in the animal world. All of those who feel scared by bolts of lighting and the loud thunderclap may relate to this cute video of a baby owl getting scared during a thunderstorm which has created a sensation on the Internet.

Adorable video

The adorable clip posted on Twitter shows the baby owl inside an enclosed place. With the loud noise of thunder in the background the owlet scurries around with a clear look of fear on its face. A few seconds into the video, the owlet settles in a corner frantically looking around and trembling at the loud noises.

Baby owl hears thunder for the first time 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/ILh82YuvjZ — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) March 18, 2020

The video when uploaded on the social media, garnered over 2.8 lakh views and over 10,600 likes. While some wanted to hug and comfort the baby owl, others expressed their wish to just run and save the baby bird.

Awww come here baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/wRDp1NqC2K — Kika N ☁️ (@afiqahnazaran) March 18, 2020

Noooo, poor baby!!!😲♥️♥️♥️🤗🤗🤗 — Gondwana (@Axolotl_2019) March 18, 2020

Attracted by the video, one of the users shared a similiar beautiful GIF on Twitter to express her love towards the heart-touching video. Flawed by the beauty of the video, another user chimed in and prayed for the safety of the owl.

Oh such a precious beauty 🥰

God bless you always #ProtectMotherNaturesCreatures #ProtectMotherNature — Amy SD (@AmySD37) March 18, 2020

Bless his little heart — KG (@KateGusch) March 18, 2020

So beautiful what a pretty face ......birds have emotions to, he looks petrified — st john smith (@bugalugs23) March 18, 2020

Awe poor baby heard nature do a BOOM BOOM. — Johnny (@Johnnysplace55) March 18, 2020

Awww poor baby. That's me though. I'm terrified of thunderstorms. I hide under my covers 😬 pic.twitter.com/3jZCc6Omwe — 🌹❤️💀 RemyZ 💀❤️🌹 (@RemyWarrior) March 18, 2020

