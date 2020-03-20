The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of Baby Owl's Reaction To Thunderstorm Breaks Internet

What’s Viral

For many thunderstorm is an awe-inspiring natural phenomenon, but the situation is no different in animal kingdom and this adorable video of an own is a proof.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
This baby owl's reaction to thunderstorm is making netizens go crazy on social media

For many thunderstorm is an awe-inspiring natural phenomenon, for others, it is simply a way to hide under the blanket. And the situation is no different in the animal world. All of those who feel scared by bolts of lighting and the loud thunderclap may relate to this cute video of a baby owl getting scared during a thunderstorm which has created a sensation on the Internet. 

Adorable video

The adorable clip posted on Twitter shows the baby owl inside an enclosed place. With the loud noise of thunder in the background the owlet scurries around with a clear look of fear on its face. A few seconds into the video, the owlet settles in a corner frantically looking around and trembling at the loud noises.

Read:Woman With Coronavirus Gives Birth To Healthy Baby In Greece

Read: Coronavirus Baby Boom Another Curve That Could Be Flattened

The video when uploaded on the social media, garnered over 2.8 lakh views and over 10,600 likes. While some wanted to hug and comfort the baby owl, others expressed their wish to just run and save the baby bird.

 

Attracted by the video, one of the users shared a similiar beautiful GIF on Twitter to express her love towards the heart-touching video. Flawed by the beauty of the video, another user chimed in and prayed for the safety of the owl.

Read:Video: Man Rescues A Baby Camel From Pit, Netizens Applaud The 'nobel Work'

Read:Amid Coronavirus Scare, Pic Of A Newborn Baby In Italy Becomes Symbol Of Hope

 

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE