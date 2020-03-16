Video: Man Rescues A Baby Camel From Pit, Netizens Applaud The 'nobel Work'

A viral video of a man rescuing a camel calf from a pit to reunite with its mother is winning hearts on the internet. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the 40-second clip shows a stranded calf fallen in a ditch in what appears to be in a desert. The calf can be seen struggling when a man, who instantly jumps in, pulls the calf out of the trench and reunites it with the anxious mother earning her gratitude.

The video has been viewed 3.2k times on Twitter as the internet users hail the man’s “morally good behaviour” and his selfless act. Sunanta wrote in the caption that despite his heavyweight and difficulty in bringing the petrified animal out of the ditch, the man continued to put in the efforts until the calf made it out. The internet users pointed out that the mother camel looked extremely thankful for the man’s noble deed.

Do what is right,

Not what is easy🙏🏼🙏🏼

It was difficult to lift the calf but he succeed to reunite it with her mother. And the gratitude in their eyes at the end ....

Enough to melt any heart. pic.twitter.com/JNhOL8TBK9 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 15, 2020

This is a humane act 👌👍 — Manmeet (@msgoindi59) March 15, 2020

They always look back with gratitude...look at their eyes!! — chirayu desai (@chirayusdesai) March 15, 2020

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Time traveller (@Outrage003) March 15, 2020

He was done a noble work for those innocent who aren't voice to speak. — Santosh Naik (@skn751) March 16, 2020

Camel hugs owner to express love

In a similar incident, a camel showed a loving gesture towards its owner who returned to the herd after missing for several days. In the video shared by the same forest officer, the camel could be seen wrapping his neck around the owner to express happiness for having him back. The internet was awestruck at the animal’s gesture as one user wrote, “Animals are more grateful, reliable and loving than humans. I don't know who coined the term 'being human', but there is a lot to learn for humans from animals”. The video was viewed over 22k times.

