Cat Walks Away With Stuffed Toy 'borrowed' From Neighbour, Video Goes Viral; See Here

A recent video of a cat walking away with a neighbour’s stuffed toy has been going viral on social media. The adorable video may inevitably brighten up your mood for the weekend. Netizens cannot stop gushing over the cuteness of the video.

Cat prowls away with a neighbor’s stuffed toy

The video was shared by the Twitter account, Welcome To Nature which is known for sharing some delightful videos and pictures of animals. The video has a cat that is clearly in a lookout for a new playmate ‘borrow’ a stuffed tiger toy from its neighbor. The cat then goes on to climb over an iron fence, crosses the streets and walks away merrily.

The cat enjoys with its new playmate

All the while, it makes sure to carefully stuff the toy in its mouth. Soon when it reaches a secluded spot that looks presumably like a garden, the cat begins to roll on the spot and goes on to play its newly acquired possession. Take a look at the endearing viral video of the cat.

This cat borrowed a plushie from her neighbor and brought it home pic.twitter.com/Vt3Mz7w9VJ — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) August 13, 2020

The reactions of the netizens were unmissable as they found the video super amusing and cute. One of the users pointed out with the toy being called 'plushie' in the video. He wrote how he has to use the term instead of a stuffed animal. Take a look at his tweet.

Now I need to know what regions use the term “plushie” instead of the correct term “stuffed animal” — HelpMyHouseisonFire (@burntdownnowwht) August 13, 2020

Another user labeled the video as adorable. The fan also left a lovestruck emoji. Take a look at the tweet.

Ahh how adorable too cute! 😍 — Ella Zee 🌈👑 (@EllaZee5) August 13, 2020

One of the users also suggested a name for the cat. The user suggested that it would be great if the cat is named Calvin. Check out the tweet.

Wouldn't it be perfect if the cat was named Calvin? — Foil Hat (@foiltophat) August 13, 2020

A user called the cat as an incredibly cute little guy. He also said how the video totally lifted his day. Take a look at the tweet.

What an incredibly cute little guy. Thanks for posting that, it just brings a huge lift to my day. — Slave GQ (@SOlogist) August 13, 2020

Another user made an interesting observation. It was related to the fact that the cat's tail looks raised in the entire video. The user said that this suggests that the cat is happy to have found a new plaything. Take a look at the tweet.

cat's raised tail indicate it's happy to found something to play with — Ryeo Kyu-ji (@codeXmaru) August 13, 2020

A user was all praises for the cat's spot wherein it took the stuffed toy. The user said that she loves the spot which the cat chose as its playground. Take a look.

I love that perfect spot he found to play in peace — BLM/HP/MJJ (@DjLullaby32) August 14, 2020

