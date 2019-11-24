Cat's Shaved Tail Post Surgery Video Gets Mixed Reaction On Internet

In a video posted on social media has seriously creeped out a lot of people on the internet as a cat undergoes surgery and ends up with a shaved tail. The cat who is called Aslan lives in Calgary in Alberta in the United States.

Post-surgery shaved look

Feline from Canada has become famous after its owner posted a viral video of its shaven tail after a surgery. The owner of the cat, 22-Year-Old Don Sutherland who posted his cat video on Twitter captioned the video, 'My cat had surgery and they shaved his tail'.

From a recently created Instagram page, we were able to find out that that the poor cat's name is Aslan and he and his owner come from Calgary, Alberta. Due to the surgery brave, Aslan had to have part of his tail amputated and was on top of that given a hair cut also for his troubles. The original tweet by Don has already garnered 8.4 million views and has been retweeted 1,60,000 times already.

Take a look at the original video below:

My cat had surgery and they shaved his tail pic.twitter.com/8BPugzP8vV — Don (@Donsutherland97) November 21, 2019



Some of the netizens thought that the cat now looked more like an elephant.

this cat has an elephant bro pic.twitter.com/DVoS40yWBL — frostbyte (@2__xzty) November 22, 2019

Other sympathetic pet owners on the net shared the pictures of their own pets that had been in similar situations to let poor Aslan know that he was not alone.

My dog had surgery back there not too long ago and this was his bum pic.twitter.com/PDsLlnVRIF — moe. (@walkedthruhell) November 22, 2019

It’s been one month and my cats tail has yet to grow back pic.twitter.com/MhPu78o3lU — Annelise (@AGarapick) November 22, 2019



Aslan's owner was subsequently flooded with requests about how the poor cat was doing and in response, Don decided to set up an instagram page for Aslan and upload pictures of his recovery there.

