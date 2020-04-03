YouTube Goalkeeper Cat Video Grabs Twiteratti's Hearts As It Goes Viral

The coronavirus lockdown has made many people look for various ways and means to pass their time. There are some who sit on their phones and laptops and binge on TV shows and YouTube. This sometimes make videos viral as people keep sharing and resharing posts. A YouTube goalkeeper cat recently became a Twitter favourite as they started comparing the feline to big names in football's history.

Here is the video of the cat who never misses a ball

While many claimed that the video was taken during the isolation period, the video was posted on YouTube in January 2019. However, the cat certainly became a favourite of many football fans and became one of the viral videos of the day. The cat goalkeeper is said to be named Gigi. Here are tweets that compare the cat to goalkeepers like Peter Philip Bonneti and also joke about how it is even better than some.

I think this is old but just came across it today https://t.co/12iAZOLWXf — Burr ♥️ KyoAni (@BurrKyoAni) April 2, 2020

Today’s task is to learn Italian. You won’t need anything more than this video which is just over one minute to absorb everything you need to get by. Watch all of it with sound on, tell me what words you learnt. pic.twitter.com/9oY6BI8ygS — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) April 3, 2020

Isolation in Italy has resulted in them teaching a cat to be a better goalkeeper than Hugo Lloris. pic.twitter.com/mfhPnzhhER — Harvey McL (@HarveyYid7) March 30, 2020

GUYS LOOK AT THIS VIDEO OF GIGI THE GOALKEEPER CAT MY UNCLE SENT ME pic.twitter.com/jwajv2nD0E — 𝔩𝔲𝔠𝔦𝔞 (@QuiManelol) April 2, 2020

Anyone remember Peter Phillip Bonetti?



Bonetti was known for his safe handling, lightning reflexes and his graceful style, for which he was given the nickname, "The Cat".



Here’s why. #blues #Chelseafc #goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/F30FXQpWaU — Andy Nash (@57deacon) March 30, 2020

No wonder say a great goalkeeper has the reactions of a cat. Cat’s rock! 😻 pic.twitter.com/atNFrXKLbM — Ed Bird “collaborator-remainer” 🔶 #FBPE (@libdemEdRhymist) March 31, 2020

Good morning. Please let me introduce you to Gigi the cat, ladies and gentlemen... (he’s not mine unfortunately) pic.twitter.com/FvFMdUAPLg — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) March 31, 2020

