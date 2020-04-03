The Debate
The Debate
YouTube Goalkeeper Cat Video Grabs Twiteratti's Hearts As It Goes Viral

What’s Viral

A YouTube goalkeeper cat became the talk of the town as Twitterati started sharing the same rapidly. Here are some tweets made about the cat. Read them here.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
youtube goalkeeper cat

The coronavirus lockdown has made many people look for various ways and means to pass their time. There are some who sit on their phones and laptops and binge on TV shows and YouTube. This sometimes make videos viral as people keep sharing and resharing posts. A YouTube goalkeeper cat recently became a Twitter favourite as they started comparing the feline to big names in football's history.

ALSO READ | Pet Parenting For Cats: Essential Tips To De-stress Your Cats

Here is the video of the cat who never misses a ball

ALSO READ | Cat Dances With Owner To 'Savage', TikTok Video Breaks Internet

While many claimed that the video was taken during the isolation period, the video was posted on YouTube in January 2019. However, the cat certainly became a favourite of many football fans and became one of the viral videos of the day. The cat goalkeeper is said to be named Gigi. Here are tweets that compare the cat to goalkeepers like Peter Philip Bonneti and also joke about how it is even better than some. 

ALSO READ | Guild Wars 2 April Fools Update Overruns Game With Giant Cats

ALSO READ | When Justin Bieber's Cat Sushi Was Found By Sandra Lee One Month After He Ran Away

ALSO READ | Video Of Cats Getting Startled Makes Netizens Guess The Reason | Watch

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
