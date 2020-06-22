Video Of Monkey Removing 'stringy Bits' Of Banana Just Like Humans Amuses Netizens; Watch

A video of a monkey removing fibrous threads from a banana has left several internet users ‘fascinated’ as they were surprised to see the similarity between humans and the animal. While scientists believe that chimpanzees are the closest living relatives of humans, the similar behaviour trait of the monkey has prompted netizens to call them ‘intelligent’ as well.

Shared on several social media platforms, the short clip shows that monkey sitting near a tree stump with her baby crawling around. ‘Intelligent’ animal is then seen busy peeling and preparing a banana for eating by removing the stringy bits, which are also known as Phloem bundles.

Much like most of the humans, the monkey also seems to be disgusted by the threads as it carefully removes each one of the string and even throws them far away from itself. The monkey also quickly gets rid of the strings immediately when a couple of them fell on her little baby.

they don’t like the stringy bits on bananas either!!!! i don’t know what i’m going to do with this info yet but it makes me happy to know. pic.twitter.com/pj1TgNMMq3 — mar❁ (@nasacertified) June 19, 2020

Netizens call the monkey ‘intelligent’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 12 million times. With more than five lakh likes, the video left netizens in awe. Some internet users could also relate to the monkey as noticed that it ate the banana just like humans do. Several users could not even stop gushing over the part where the monkey quickly removes the stringy bits off her baby.

While one internet user wrote, “Is it just me, or is it also super interesting this monkey didn’t want the stringy bits that landed on the log there, so it picked it off and threw it on the ground. So intelligent to have that sort of preference”. Another user added, “I love that she hates them so much she doesn’t even want that one string at the end on the TRUNK near her never mind on her banana”.

Two things: 1. Little Dude's hair is so neatly parted I could cry. 2. The extra care taken to remove the stringy thing from the stump demonstrates the creatures are more evolved than many humans. — Angela Caruso-Yahne (@ACarusoYahne) June 19, 2020

I love how she quickly picks up the parts that fell on the baby like “whoops!” 😂 — laura 🌸 (@laura_detroit) June 19, 2020

They know these parts aren’t digestible! Smarter than humans with their cuisine. — Alex Webber (@lexfood4thunk) June 20, 2020

This thing is so against the phloem that it went out of its way to remove one that was simply sitting on a log near it from its sight.



If that's not a vibe then I don't know what is. — Caples (@a_caples) June 19, 2020

when it took the string off the baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KfhYWphhGn — Mee$h World 🍕 (@Askaboutmeesh) June 19, 2020

Not only did she not to eat it, she can’t stand the sight of them. pic.twitter.com/dBwCex8H94 — Lito (Angel) Herrera (@NyLito) June 19, 2020

They're so similar to us in little bits of behaviour, it's fascinating. — Jack Liu (@baconradar) June 19, 2020

Oh my God. This is so intelligent and caring. Look how she took the strings off the baby — Rough Diamond💎 (@MyRoughDiamond) June 19, 2020

