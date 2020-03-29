The Debate
COVID-19: Video Of Doctors Singing Song To Boost Morale Is Being Lauded By Netizens; Watch

What’s Viral

Doctors and nurses across the world are being rightly hailed as heroes for being on the frontline and putting their lives on danger amid coronavirus outbreak

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Doctors and nurses across the world are being rightly hailed as heroes for being on the frontline and putting their lives on risk amid coronavirus outbreak. Many countries like Italy, India, Spain and the United Kingdom appreciated the hard work of its medical workers by coming out in large numbers and applauding their contribution. A video of a group of doctors is going viral in India amid the lockdown in the country. 

Read: COVID-19: China Risks 'good Relations' With UK As Boris Johnson Faces Pressure From Allies

In the video, five doctors in hazmat suits can be seen singing 'Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein' from the film 'Hum Hindustani' apparently to boost their morale. The video which was shared by Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan, is being hailed by the netizens as one of the best things to watch on the internet right now. The video has garnered more than 1,59,000 views and over 11,900 likes since it was uploaded on March 25. 

Read: Coronavirus Claims More Than 30,000 Lives, Over 6,00,000 Infected Globally

The number of confirmed cases in India has risen rapidly since the testing of suspected patients increased in the last week. India has been put under a nationwide lockdown since March 24 to contain the spread of the virus. According to reports, India has so far recorded 979 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 25 people have lost their lives. There are currently 875 active coronavirus cases in the country and 87 have been treated successfully. 

Read: China Bans Entry Of Foreign Nationals To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 30,800 lives across the world and has infected more than 6,64,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. 

Read: North Korea Tests Two Missiles, South Condemns 'inappropriate' Timing Amid COVID-19 Crisis

 

 

First Published:
