Coronavirus Claims More Than 30,000 Lives, Over 6,00,000 Infected Globally

Coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc across the world for the last two months, shutting down international travel, businesses, educational institutions and public places, virtually halting normal life for half the population. According to reports, the contagious disease has so far infected 6,64,290 people globally and has claimed 30,890 lives at the time of publishing this story. The recovered patients' global tally stands at 1,42,366 as of March 28.

Global count

In terms of deaths, Italy, Spain, China, France, Iran and the United States are the most affected countries where the combined toll is more than the entire world kept together. Italy has recorded the most number of deaths due to coronavirus where 10,023 people have died so far. Spain is second in the list with a death toll of 5,982, followed by China's 3,300 and Iran's 2,517. The United States became the first country in the world with more than 1,00,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, where 2,229 people have lost their lives to the pandemic.

France is the sixth country in the world with more than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths, as so far the country has logged in 37,575 confirmed cases, of which 2,314 have died. The United Kingdom has recorded 17,089 cases and 1,019 deaths so far with it's Prime Minister Boris Johnson also testing positive for the disease on March 27.

The current hotspot has shifted to Europe and America from China, where the virus reportedly originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city. It appears that China has successfully contained the outbreak in the country as the death toll is at a constant for the last few weeks compared to the ever-rising toll in Italy and other European countries. China and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been facing a lot of criticism from the world for its handling of the disease and failing to act quickly.

Lead Image Credit: AP