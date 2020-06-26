'Mischievous' Baby Elephant Pushes Its Friend In Water, Netizens Say 'Momy Must Scold'

Humorous footage of a cheeky elephant calf who sneak attacks his pal near a watering hole has the internet in stitches. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the nearly 13-second clip portrays two elephant calves standing beside the watering hole, gazing, when suddenly, the notorious of the two quietly sneaks behind the other and pushes him into the water with his trunk. The other elephant calf is caught off guard as he is propelled into the stream with his tail in the air. Internet poured a slew of laughter emoticons and hilarious reactions on the clip that is now being circulated widely.

Having watched the clip nearly 57.8k times, the internet agreed that it doesn’t matter the humans or the animals, kids are kids after all, and younger ones are seemingly more mischievous. As the baby elephant's pal has an epic fall with a huge splash into the stream, he quietly peeks inside the water overjoyed at the laughable incident. Shortly, the other elephant swims on the edge and raises his trunk in disbelief, submerged in water. “During this safari show in the Bali Park, an elephant was swimming in the moat mid-show not giving a hoot and another elephant was chiding it to behave. Cutest thing ever. Though I do not support such parks and zoos I believed the animals were taken good care of there,” a commenter related to the incident.

In mischievous play elephant calves are unbeatable 😊 pic.twitter.com/wflakg7skQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2020

Mommy elephant must scold him

While most had a good laugh, some felt that the calf that plunged into the water might have hurt his leg. Many others believed that the elephants were just like the human kids and the younger ones have the knack of annoying the friends and elder siblings in a funny way. “Hahaha must have his mother scolded him and he is no good mood,” wrote a user, making laughter emoticons. “Haha! Such a playful animal elephant calves are!” wrote another.

