Good News: From 'cute' Elephants To Kind Gestures By Young Kids, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

As challenging as 2020 has been for millions across the globe, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From “mischievous” elephant to “little angel” who is specially-abled these are five best from today.

'Mischievous' baby elephant

Humorous footage of a cheeky elephant calf who sneak attacks his pal near a watering hole has left the internet in stitches. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the nearly 13-second clip portrays two elephant calves standing beside the watering hole, gazing, when suddenly the notorious of the two quietly sneaks behind the other and pushes him into the water with his trunk. The other elephant calf is caught off guard as he is propelled into the stream with his tail in the air. Internet poured a slew of laughter emoticons and hilarious reactions on the clip that is now being circulated widely.

In mischievous play elephant calves are unbeatable 😊 pic.twitter.com/wflakg7skQ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 25, 2020

10-year-old specially-abled girl stitches masks

Sindhuri, a Class VI student does not have her left hand below the elbow but that did not stop her from making masks for the School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students who were appearing for exams on June 26. Hailing from Udupi, Sindhuri is a student at Mount Rosary English Medium School in Santhekatte, Kallianpur. According to media reports, the ten-year-old has stitched the masks to meet the overwhelming target of the group to distribute at least one lakh masks for SSLC students.

Karnataka: Sindhuri, a 10-year old differently-abled girl from Udupi stitched face masks & distributed them to students appearing for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, yesterday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zii6zhHuKk — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Double amputee boy walks 10km to raise $1.85 mn

Starting to be recognised as the “courageous boy” across the UK is five-year-old Tony Hudgell who has now raised over $1.85 million till June 26 for a London Hospital by walking 10 kilometres on his prosthetic legs. Inspired by 100-year-old British veteran Captain Tom who walked one hundred times on his garden to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus contagion, Hudgell wanted to raise money for the hospital that saved his life. According to the online fundraiser page, the five-year-old suffered from ‘horrific abuse’ by his birth parents that resulted in both his legs being amputated in 2017.

To celebrate Tony reaching the 10km milestone, we want to share a special message from Cat, one of Tony’s nurses.



Follow the final few days of his fundraising journey: https://t.co/xZUOlHcHRt



Find out how far Tony will go!#GoTonyGo @paula_hudgell pic.twitter.com/qlyXyGAcAs — Evelina London (@EvelinaLondon) June 26, 2020

Police officer risks his life to save drowning boys

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Assam Police has brought laurels to the department after he risked his life by jumping in the river to rescue two boys who were drowning. Shared by the Dibraugh Police Department, the appreciation post was captioned saying that the police department is proud of the “daredevilry” the sub-inspector showed in saving lives and performing his duties during times of natural disaster. The department wrote that this selfless act has “doubled the josh” of the officers to dedicate themselves to public security.

We are proud of ASI Purnananda Saikia of Borboruah PS who did not think twice before jumping into the water to save 2 drowning boys. Such daredevilry during times of natural disaster doubles our 'josh' to keep working for the public security. pic.twitter.com/ryRSByTol6 — Dibrugarh Police (@dibrugarhpolice) June 25, 2020

Singing farmer and wife's video goes viral

The video showing a family singing the Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi's popular song, Aawaz Deke Humen Tum Bulao has gone viral. The song from the movie Professor which was released in the year 1962. A number of popular playback singers and musicians have been giving their views about the old couple singing. Recently, a small family has managed to grab the attention of the entire world with their singing talent. The viral video of farmers has been going steadily viral on social media platforms. Their melodious rendition of the classic song is getting a lot of attention on Twitter.

