Video Of Family Welcoming Puppy Like A Newly-wed Wins Internet; Watch

Despite the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc, the internet is filled with people’s effort to cheer each other and disperse hope. Joining the league is a recent video of a family welcoming their pup in a "special way". The short clip which has now taken the internet with storm shows two siblings bringing in a teeny white coloured pup in a traditional Indian style.

The clip starts by showing the kids bringing the pup inside as their mother does its aarti and applies tilak. Before the pup could enter the house, the pup's foot is dipped in aalta or red dye just like a bride. The clip ends with showing the mother taking an imprint of the pup's foot on a white handkerchief.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals 'Gulabo Sitabo' Title Inspired By Puppet Show

Read: Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Share Adorable Quarantine Selfies With New Puppy; See Pics

'Welcome home, Benji'

The clip was shared on TikTok by a user called 'riyap00' with the caption, “Blessing your tl, just in case you haven't seen this". Sice posted, the clip has left everyone in awe garnering 225k likes. The nearly one-minute-long clip has also prompted a reaction from netizens.

One user wrote," oh..ho well come...mera baccha khush rahu sada sukhi raho" while another wrote, "itna insaan janwaro ko or smart phone ko pyar deta hai unke badle sayad wo apne pariwar ko pyar de tho ye desh he badal jayega" Another comment read," ise dekh mere pug ki yad aa gayi she is no more nw....i miss her eeveryday yadein de gayi.." Yet another comment read, "Ek baat bolu jitne pyaar se Iska swagat kar rahe ho na toh please aage bhi issi tarha khayal rakhna please".

Read: Endangered Mexican Wolves Welcome 7 Pups At Albuquerque Zoo

Read: Trump Administration Overturns Obama-era Ban On Killing Alaska Bear Cubs, Wolf Pups

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.